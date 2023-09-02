ELMWOOD, Ill. -- Illini West head coach Jacob Calvin picked up his first career win on Friday, which he hopes is the first of many as he attempts to turn around the Chargers football program.
The Chargers came away with a convincing 34-14 road win over Elmwood/Brimfield to even up their record.
Illini West raced out to a 22-0 lead, with the third score coming from a fumble recovery and touchdown return by Nick Johnson.
By halftime, Elmwood/Brimfield narrowed down Illini West's lead to 22-14.
The Chargers secured victory by outscoring Elmwood/Brimfield by a 12-0 margin in the second half.
In Week 1, the Chargers fell to Farmington 39-12 with Ian Bentzinger getting a rushing touchdown and Max Kinnamon throwing a touchdown pass to Johnson.
Up next for Illini West (1-1) is a road game against Macomb at 7 p.m. on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.