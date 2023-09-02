IW FB.JPG

Charger players in a scrimmage during summer practice at Illini West High School in Carthage.

 H-W Photo/Mike Thomas

ELMWOOD, Ill. -- Illini West head coach Jacob Calvin picked up his first career win on Friday, which he hopes is the first of many as he attempts to turn around the Chargers football program.

The Chargers came away with a convincing 34-14 road win over Elmwood/Brimfield to even up their record.

