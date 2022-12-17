QUINCY -- Camp Point Central's winning ways continued on Saturday in the 15th Annual John Wood Rumble on the River Shootout.
The Panthers would come away with a 57-46 win over Madison.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
QUINCY -- Camp Point Central's winning ways continued on Saturday in the 15th Annual John Wood Rumble on the River Shootout.
The Panthers would come away with a 57-46 win over Madison.
Panthers junior Nick Moore scored a team-high 15 points, while senior Isaac Genenbacher added 12 points.
Madison senior Carlis Wilson scored a game-high 18 points.
Camp Point (7-1) will play at Lexington in its next game at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Payson Seymour boys defeat Montgomery County
Payson Seymour battled Montgomery County in a boys basketball game between two teams from opposite sides of the Mississippi River on Saturday at the John Wood Rumble on the River Shootout.
Payson Seymour came away with a convincing 52-34 win over Montgomery County for bragging rights for the Land of Lincoln.
Indians senior Bryan Dieker scored a game-high 22 points, while sophomore Clayton Parker led Mo-Co in scoring with 15 points.
Payson Seymour (4-3) will host Rushville-Industry in its next game at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.