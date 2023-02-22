Unity and Camp Point Central boys basketball went head to head in the Class 1A regional semifinals with the Panthers topping the Mustangs 67-43.
Central had five different players contribute to the score, all of which achieved double-digits.
Isaac Genenbacher led the Panthers in scoring with 17 points followed by Nick Moore with 14 and Gavin Blewett with 13.
Unity had 10 different players score; led by R. Duke with eight points.
The matchup marks the end of the season for Unity, who finished 12-19.
Central (25-4) will play Bushnell-Prairie in the regional championship game on Friday.
Southeastern falls in semifinals
The Southeastern boys basketball team fell to Bushnell-Prairie City 43-31 in the Class 1A regional semifinal.
The Suns were without the services of Danny Stephens.
Griffen Tippey led the Suns in scoring with 15 points.
Southeastern finishes the season with a 23-9 record.
Payson Seymour edges New Berlin
No. 9 seed Payson Seymour defeated No. 2 seed New Berlin 41-38 in the Class 1A boys basketball regional semifinal on Wednesday.
Indians sophomore Lane Barker hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 2.4 second remaining.
Bryan Dieker led Payson in scoring with 11 points, while Wyatt Neisen added 10 points and Barker added nine points.
Payson Seymour (17-15) will host the regional championship game at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Blazers upset Lincoln Land
John Wood Community College women's basketball team had a nail-bitter faceoff against Lincoln Land, defeating them 65-60.
The offensive prowess was led by Madison McFerrin with 26 points and Alexis Pohlman with 15 points.
This was a significant win for the Trail Blazers considering that Lincoln Land has an 18-8 overall record and JWCC is 9-17.
John Wood women’s basketball will play Danville Area Community College next at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Wildcats move in conference tournament
Culver-Stockton women’s basketball defeated Grand View in the Heart of America Athletic Conference Tournament Quarterfinals.
Mckenzie Lathrom had an impressive game with 20 points, four rebounds, three assists and four steals.
Four of the Wildcat’s players were recognized in the tournament: Lathrom was named First-team and Aaliyah Ortiz, Avery Oetting and Katie Webb achieved honorable mention selections.
Culver-Stockton is 19-10 overall.
The Wildcats will play Central Methodist in the tournament semifinals on Friday at 7 p.m.
Brown County boys moves on
The Brown County boys basketball team defeated Illini Central 68-59 in the Class 1A Lewiston Regional semifinal on Wednesday.
Colby Wort led the Hornets in scoring with 24 points.
Brown County (22-10) will face Illini Bluffs in the Lewistown Regional championship game at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Canton advances to district championship
Canton boys basketball is one win away from a district title after defeating Putnam County 63-44 in the Class 2 District 6 semifinal on Wednesday at Schuyler County High School.
Evan Burbridge led the Tigers in scoring with 22 points, while both Preston Brewer and Kaden Oliver added 14 points.
Canton (15-12) will face Schuyler County (17-9) in the district championship game at 6 p.m. on Friday.
South Shelby races past Mark Twain
Mark Twain fell to South Shelby 64-49 in the first Class 3 District 6 boys basketball semifinal game on Wednesday.
The Cardinals raced out to a 23-12 start, but Mark Twain narrowed the gap to 34-26 lead by halftime.
In the second half, South Shelby outscored the Tigers by a 30-23 margin.
Zaden Wood led South Shelby in scoring with 19 points.
The Cardinals had three other players reach double figures in scoring -- Case Ratliff with 12 points, and Trey Countryman and Jayden Baker with 11 points.
Tigers sophomore Sam Northcutt scored a team-high 10 points, while Mason Fullenwider added nine points. Conner Eckler racked up eight points and Lakoda Preston contributed seven points.
Mark Twain finishes the season with a 13-14 record. The Tigers will graduate Eckler, Fullenwider, Preston, Lukas McLeod, Jaxen Lake, Brandon Black, Evan Zumwalt and Josh Brothers
South Shelby (15-12) will play Palmyra (20-7) in the district championship game at 6 p.m. on Friday.
