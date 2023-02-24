CAMP POINT, Ill. -- It's good to be hosting the Class 1A Regional.

Camp Point Central triumphed over Bushnell-Prairie City 46-35 in the Class 1A Camp Point Regional championship game on Friday night, spoiling the Spartans plans to compete in the sectional they will host next week.

