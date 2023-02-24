CAMP POINT, Ill. -- It's good to be hosting the Class 1A Regional.
Camp Point Central triumphed over Bushnell-Prairie City 46-35 in the Class 1A Camp Point Regional championship game on Friday night, spoiling the Spartans plans to compete in the sectional they will host next week.
Nick Moore led the Panthers in scoring with 22 points. He shot 12 free throws in the fourth quarter and did not miss a single one.
Central (25-4) will face Peoria Christian (19-14) in the Class 1A Bushnell Sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Indians triumph in overtime, win regional
Payson Seymour boys basketball went into overtime in a brawl for victory against Triopia in the Class 1A Payson Regional championship game.
The Indians triumphed in overtime with a score of 42-39.
Blake Schwartz and Bryan Dieker led Payson in scoring with 13 points.
Payson (18-15) will face Gibault Catholic (26-7) in the Class 1A Hardin Sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Brown County falls in regional final
Brown County boys basketball completed their season Friday night, falling to Illini Bluffs 56-39 in the Class 1A Lewistown Regional championship game.
The Hornets end the year with a record of 22-11.
Palmyra unable to get offense going, fall to Cardinals
Shots were not falling for Palmyra during the Class 3 District 6 boys basketball championship game against South Shelby on Friday.
Palmyra's defense kept South Shelby in check, but the Cardinals would come away with a 39-22 win.
South Shelby took a 9-5 lead by the end of the first quarter and a 18-7 lead at halftime.
Zaiden Wood led South Shelby in scoring with 13 points, while Jayden Baker added six points.
Palmyra junior Bear Bock scored a game-high 14 points, but the rest of the Panthers would combine for just eight more points.
South Shelby (16-12) will face Lutheran North (17-10) in the Class 3 sectional at 7:45 p.m. on Monday at Hannibal High School.
Palmyra finishes the season with a 20-8 record and will graduate Tyler Banta, Bronson Juette, Jon Lundberg, Ryan McKeown and Ethan Redd.
Canton takes district crown
The Canton boys basketball team defeated host Schuyler County 65-50 in the Class 2 District 6 championship game to advance to Class 2 state sectionals.
Caleb Cox led the Tigers in scoring with 17 points, with Preston Brewer adding 16 points and Evan Burbridge racking up 15 points.
Canton (16-10) will face Clopton (20-8) in the Class 2 sectional at 6 p.m. on Monday at Hannibal High School.
