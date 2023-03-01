BUSHNELL, Ill. -- Imagine being up nine points with less than two minutes to play and have a fire alarm delay the game.
That's exactly what happened to Camp Point Central during its Class 1A Bushnell Sectional semifinal game against Peoria Christian on Wednesday.
It's not the first time Panthers head coach James Barnett has seen an unusual delay against Peoria Christian.
"I was a girls coach up north at Putnam County and Peoria Christian used to be in our conference," Barnett said. "We were in the middle of the game in my second season there and it was raining outside and the roof started leaking. We had to get out and get on the busses and go to the junior high gym in the middle of the third quarter to finish the game. Just par for the course with Peoria Christian."
The delay did not phase the Panthers, who came away with a 51-39 win to defeat the Chargers and advance to the Sweet 16.
"I wasn't expecting (a fire alarm) and I haven't seen anything like that before," said Central senior Isaac Genenbacher. "But we just had to come out and play."
After briefly falling behind early, Central took the lead during the first quarter and never relinquished it.
Genenbacher started the action by draining a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter, with junior teammate Drew Paben also hitting a shot from behind the arc.
"It gave us a lot of energy and it was big for us," Genenbacher said.
Central junior Nick Moore added three straight free throws later on in the first quarter to help the Panthers take a 14-9 lead by quarter's end.
"We knew we had to come out and play hard," Genenbacher said. "Defense was the main thing we had to focus on and we knew if we could stop them, we could score on offense."
Peoria Christian would hold Central scoreless for the first four-and-a-half minutes of the second quarter until Moore sank a 3-pointer.
"That's kind of our way to go about things," Barnett said. "We like to attack and kick. This was a team we knew would put a lot of pressure on us. We thought if we could get downhill, we saw them collapse a lot in film and we knew we could do that inside-out. At that point, the guys just got to make shots."
However, Central picked up the pace and took a 24-18 lead to halftime.
The Panthers maintained their lead in the second half, with both teams effectively trading buckets throughout the third quarter and Central holding a 36-29 lead by quarter's end.
"We got really good guard play and our post guards handled the ball well," Barnett said. "If we get a lead, we are really tough to beat as long as we are making free throws down the stretch."
Central maintained momentum before and after the fire alarm during the fourth quarter and shut the door on the Chargers.
Moore lead Central in scoring with 22 points, hitting 6-of-8 free throws. Genenbacher added 16 points.
Central (25-4) will face Illini Bluffs (31-4) in the Class 1A Bushnell Sectional championship game at 7 p.m. on Friday. Illini Bluffs are coming off a 45-15 win over Elmwood in Wednesday's other semifinal game.
"We played them earlier in the season and we know who their guys are," Genenbacher said. "It's just like another game. Just focus and prepare."
