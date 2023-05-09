Tanner Kindhart 4.7.JPG

Panthers batter Tanner Kindhart swings at a pitch during Friday's game against the Mustangs in Mendon.

 H-W Photo/Mike Thomas

CAMP POINT, Ill. – Panthers baseball of Camp Point Central has had an up-and-down season thus far but has come out on top in their last two matchups with wins over Payson and Greenfield last week.

The Panthers were unable to make it three consecutive wins in a row hosting Rushville-Industry on Tuesday night in a 6-2 loss in seven innings.

