CAMP POINT, Ill. – Panthers baseball of Camp Point Central has had an up-and-down season thus far but has come out on top in their last two matchups with wins over Payson and Greenfield last week.
The Panthers were unable to make it three consecutive wins in a row hosting Rushville-Industry on Tuesday night in a 6-2 loss in seven innings.
Camp Point head coach Jordan Tenhouse talked about the team’s loss to the Rockets crediting their pitching performance on the mound.
“Obviously we want to win games, but if you’re going to lose a game I want to lose to that Kessler kid who pitched really well and that’s only going to make us better for the postseason," said Tenhouse. "Which we play Unity right off the bat who have similar arms to the one we faced on the mound today."
The first four innings were indicative of the difficulty Camp Point had at bat facing Rushville-Industry’s pitching as they were unable to get much going resulting in zero runs until the fifth and seventh innings.
The Rockets put two early runs on the board in the top of the first to lead the Panthers 2-0. The second inning would be scoreless for both sides before the Rockets would put another run on the board in the top of the third.
Camp Point would finally get on the board with an RBI from Kindhart in the fifth inning to put the score at 3-1, but Rushville-Industry would have three runs in the top of the sixth and give up just one more run to Camp Point in the bottom of the seventh to secure the win.
Camp Point starting pitcher Mitchel Meier talked about the team building from a loss like this against a great defensive team.
“I feel like it would’ve been a different result if we had better at bats," Meier said. "That was a good arm on the mound and that’s the type of arm will see in the postseason so if he we see an arm like that again I feel like we will be more prepared.”
Cole Peterson went 1-3, with one walk.
Mason Miller went 2-4 with a double.
Tanner Kindhart had one run and an RBI.
Conner Griffin went 1-4, with one run.
Meier pitched for 4.2 innings, allowing five hits, three runs, two earned runs, five walks and six strikeouts.
Garrett Wilson pitched for one inning, allowing two hits, three runs, two earned runs, two walks, and two strikeouts.
Tenhouse gave his final thoughts on how the team can learn from a loss like this and highlighted Meier’s performance on the mound despite the 6-2 loss.
“I thought Mitchell Meier played really well for us," said Tenhouse. "He was as efficient as he’s been this year and it was really good to see him have control of a couple different pitches and make plays earlier in the game. I felt like are at bats got better as the day went on but to lose to a good pitcher like that I mean we’re going to be better hitters after today being exposed to that type of performance.”
Camp Point (11-11) will look to get back up over .500 on Wednesday when they host non-conference TMCV (10-11) at 4:30 p.m.
