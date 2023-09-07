photo.jpg

Raiders senior Leo Can running with the ball during Thursday's game against the Blue Devils at Flinn Stadium.

 H-W Photo/Mathew Kirby

QUINCY – A hat trick from Quincy Notre Dame’s senior forward Leo Cann was the highlight of a physical and intense night of soccer at Flinn Memorial between the Raiders and the Quincy Blue Devils.

After both teams split the first half, QND led by Cann’s three second half goals helped the Raiders defeat the Blue Devils 4-2 Thursday night.

