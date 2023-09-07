QUINCY – A hat trick from Quincy Notre Dame’s senior forward Leo Cann was the highlight of a physical and intense night of soccer at Flinn Memorial between the Raiders and the Quincy Blue Devils.
After both teams split the first half, QND led by Cann’s three second half goals helped the Raiders defeat the Blue Devils 4-2 Thursday night.
Cann credited the adjustments they made at halftime that swung the game QND’s favor.
“I swear every game we’re a second half team and that comes from our coaching staff,” said Cann. “Our coaching staff is one of the best in the state and the adjustments at halftime really turned the tide, we knew the energy would be there, they’re a solid team we’re a solid team and every year no matter who’s the better team it’ll be a battle.”
The Raiders improved to 3-2 on the road to begin the season, aside from Cann’s three goals, sophomore midfielder Elliot Hendrian was the other Raider to find the net with his goal being the first goal of the game about 10 minutes end to give QND an early 1-0 lead.
The Blue Devils junior Logan Epping tied the game up with a little over 20 minutes left in the first half, neither team could find the rest of the way heading into halftime.
QND boys soccer head coach Greg Reis talked about how his team look to start the game and the impact Cann had on throughout the night.
“I thought we played well in the first half we gave up the one goal but I still thought we played well and controlled it,” said Reis. “We were playing pretty direct towards Leo, he’s dangerous with his pace, he’s starting to get to the point where he can go left and right and he has a good enough shot to his left so we’re really trying to get him to go left more but he had a great game.”
Cann would score the first of his three goals at the 35:09 to get the scoring started quickly for QND retaking the lead, he later would score goal number two a couple minutes later to put the Raiders up 3-1.
QHS boys soccer head coach Ron Bridal noted how good of a player Cann is and how proud he was still for how his team continued to fight on a tough night.
“They have a really good player in Leo Cann he’s hard to defend at times and he makes the players around him better,” said Bridal. “They did a super job as a team playing off of him as well but I was still proud of our guys and the way they continued to battle, handled the adversity and didn’t give up.”
As the temperature began to drop the physicality did not, as both teams started to get after it resulting in more penalties and cards being handed out from then officials. QHS would eventually get a penalty kick opportunity in which senior defender Biruk Rosen would nail to the right side of the net to cut QND’s lead to 3-2.
Late in the second half one of QHS’s players would go down with an injury sparking a heated disagreement between Bridal and the officials resulting in the ejection of Bridal. His team would continue to battle but ultimately would lose as Cann’s third and final goal would seal the deal with 15 minutes left.
“I think we were right there in the game, we had our opportunities and they had their opportunities,” said Bridal on the loss. “We had been pressing on defense and losing a player made it hard for us to continue to press, I thought when we were down 3-2 we had some really good opportunities for a 10-minute spell there but unfortunately we weren’t able to do anything from there.”
The Blue Devils (2-4) will have three more consecutive home games before heading back on the road, next up is O’Fallon (5-1) Saturday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. The Panthers haven’t loss since their opening game with Triad.
“They are a good quality regional opponent of ours so we look forward to playing them they have some really good results this season and we’re looking forward to the battle against them,” said Bridal on the upcoming game with O’Fallon.
The Raiders (4-3) will be heading up north to Chicago to compete in the Body Armor Classic this Saturday with their first game of the day against Normal Community (5-2-1) at 11:15 a.m. followed by their second game of the tournament at 2:15 p.m. against Cristo Rey Jesuit (3-2-1).
Reis was proud of how his defense played Thursday night and the aggression they played with as he hopes they carry the mentality with them in this weekend’s tournament play.
“I thought defensively we did a pretty good job, gave up that second one which I wasn’t super happy about but it happens we just have to tighten up a little more,” said Reis. “I told our midfielders that they were going to be the key, this was probably the most aggressive we’ve played all season long, we were winning some balls, distributing it towards Leo and everyone was moving the ball well which helped us significantly tonight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.