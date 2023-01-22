PALMYRA, Mo. -- A lot has changed since the last time Canton and Palmyra met earlier in the season.
The Lady Panthers defeated Canton 51-44 on Dec. 2 and it was something still fresh in the minds of the Lady Tiger players.
In the second go-around in Saturday night's Tony Lenzini Tournament championship game, Canton avenged that defeat with a 74-61 win over Palmyra.
"It's a big one," said Canton head coach Danielle Baker. "We got to play Palmyra again and kind of get revenge from when we lost to them at our place, so that's kind of nice. Just to come back and win our second tournament of the year and win this tournament for the second time in a row is a really good feeling."
It was the second straight season that Canton edged Palmyra for Tony Lenzini Tournament title.
"It feels amazing," said Canton senior Nariah Clay. "We wanted to come out here and win it again and we did. Hopefully this just keeps trickling up on through the season."
Canton scored its highest point total of the season, while Palmyra gave up their highest amount of points defensively.
"We gave up too many points," said Palmyra head coach Tim Southers. "Defensively, I thought we gave up too many wide open layups. Some things that I thought we were better at. We've been doing a lot better defensively and we just didn't have it tonight from a defensive standpoint."
Clay had a dominant performance to help Canton bring home the tournament title, scoring a game-high 32 points and pulling down five boards.
"I didn't know I had that many (points)," Clay said. "It's really just get out there and play. If I score, I score."
Clay scored 12 points in the first quarter alone as Canton got off to a blazing start.
By the end of the first quarter, Canton had taken a 16-7 lead.
"We've been talking about that the last few games, just coming out fast in the first quarter," Clay said. "At the beginning of the season, we struggled with that and we are not the same team that we were then. We just came out here and were ready to fight and get a championship."
Palmyra sophomores Clare Williams and Sydney Compton picked up the pace after both were held scoreless in the first quarter. Williams picked up seven points and Compton added six points during the second quarter, helping Palmyra get back into the game.
Lady Panthers junior Ashley Bode came up with a bucket to give Palmyra its first lead at 29-28, but Canton junior Macie Fisher drained a 3-pointer to quickly give the Lady Tigers the lead back.
Palmyra senior Abbey Redd then scored to tie the game up at 31-31 at halftime.
"I thought we came out a little sluggish and they came out with more determination," Southers said. "You can't do that in a big game. You have to come out ready to go. I like the fact that we came back and tied it up at halftime. I thought the way the game started, they took momentum early and I don't think we fully recovered from that."
Canton had a strong third quarter, outscoring Palmyra by a 16-8 margin.
"We knew they were going to come out with intensity, but we knew we had to want it more," Clay said. "We just came out and changed our defense up a little bit and I think that really helped. Getting wide open layups helped too."
Baker said she told the girls at halftime to treat the second half like a new game.
"We are going to treat it like the first quarter," Baker said. "Just had to come out with the same intentions. We got to start out hot and come out with a lot of intensity and stick to our game plan. We changed a few things up a little bit."
Canton also found success in forcing Palmyra turnovers and converting it to fast break points during the second half.
"It was a great defensive game and I think that turned into our best offense," Baker said. "This was the most points we scored so far this season, and I think that's just because of our defense honestly."
Another big factor in Canton's second half surge was the play of sophomore Macy Glasgow, who scored 23 points and pulled down six rebounds.
Glasgow scored 17 of her 23 points during the second half.
"She's been struggling a little bit, but I think she played really good in this game," Clay said. "She came out and put her head down to it and she came out from the beginning and knew it was going to be our game."
Compton led Palmyra in scoring with 17 points and pulled down three rebounds.
Palmyra junior Candra King added 15 points and a team-high 10 rebounds.
Two other Palmyra players reached double-digit scoring, with junior Taytum White scoring 13 points and Williams adding 10 points.
Palmyra (14-4) will host Brookfield (14-4) in its next game at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
"We are looking forward to having an opportunity to get back out there and dominate and get back to our dominating ways," Southers said. "This is a dress rehearsal for where we want to be come Feb. 25. So we got to be ready to go and get in the game and get better every day. It starts Monday at practice."
Canton (12-6) will play at West Hancock in its next game at 6 p.m. on Monday.
"We don't want (the Tony Lenzini Tournament championship) to be the highlight of this season because we still have big plans for this season," Baker said. "We still have the La Plata Tournament and obviously the postseason, so this will help us prepare for that."
