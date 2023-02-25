Nariah Clay.jpg

Canton senior Nariah Clay dribbles the ball during the Tony Lenzini Tournament quarterfinal against Van-Far on Tuesday. Lady Tigers head coach awarded Clay the "Hammer of the Game" for her play in Thursday's win over Hannibal in the semifinal.

 H-W Photo/Mike Thomas

QUEEN CITY, Mo. -- Canton's journey has come to an end.

The Lady Tigers fell to No. 1 seed Schuyler County 47-42 in the Class 2 District 6 girls basketball championship game on Saturday afternoon despite a late push by Canton.

