QUEEN CITY, Mo. -- Canton's journey has come to an end.
The Lady Tigers fell to No. 1 seed Schuyler County 47-42 in the Class 2 District 6 girls basketball championship game on Saturday afternoon despite a late push by Canton.
Schuyler County took command early, taking a 14-9 lead after the first quarter and a 30-25 lead by hafltime.
Canton fell behind by as many as 11 points by the end of the third quarter, but rallied back in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Tigers outscored Schuyler County by a 12-6 margin in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough.
Canton junior Macie Fisher scored a team-high 14 points. Nariah Clay and Kendall Weathers each added seven points.
Kait Hatfield led Schuyler County in scoring with 19 points, while Raina Small racked up 10 points.
Canton ends it season with a 20-8 record and will graduate Clay and Brooke Brewer.
Schuyler County (23-5) will face Northeast (25-3) in the Class 2 Sectional at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, which will be hosted at Korf Gymnasium in Hannibal.
