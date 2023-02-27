HANNIBAL, Mo. -- The Class 2 boys basketball state sectional between Clopton and Canton stayed close throughout the game with both teams alternating slim leads throughout the contest.
It took overtime to decide a winner, with Canton unable to hold a late lead and falling to Clopton 47-45.
"Good teams have to win in a variety of ways," said Clopton head coach Tony Francis. "When you get into the postseason, it's a survive and advance mentality. Teams have good scouts and teams are going to do what they need to do. You have to give Canton a whole lot of credit. That team over there battled and didn't stop."
For Canton, it's a case of what if as the Tigers were unable to hold leads late in the fourth quarter and overtime.
"We didn't execute down the stretch," said Canton head coach Dalton Armontrout. "We took some poor shots early in our possessions. I thought it came down to rebounding and free throws, honestly. We talk about that being part of the game plan, but it didn't happen tonight."
Clopton had the slight advantage in rebounding by a 27-23 margin.
Hawks junior forward Harrison Eivins came away with a team-high 10 boards, while just missing out on a double-double after scoring nine points.
"I've been a high school coach and I've been a college coach for 17 years," Francis said. "Rebounding is huge, particularly at the high school game. If you can limit your opponent to one shot, the majority of the time you can find multiple possessions so you have more opportunities to score."
Hawks senior guard Tyler Kuntz scored a game-high 15 points, while hitting a game-tying shots late in overtime.
Clopton sophomore forward McKinley Eivins hit the game-winning shot and added 13 points.
"We are a balanced team," Francis said. "We have three guys who average double figures and I've got one right at eight points."
Canton sophomore forward Preston Brewer led the Tigers in scoring with 14 points and had five boards.
Tigers senior forward Evan Burbridge racked up 12 points and three boards. Senior center Kyle Frazier had a team-high six rebounds and added five points, while freshman guard Kaden Oliver came off the bench to score seven points.
Burbridge drained a 3-pointer to start off the game and Canton took an early 13-9 lead by the end of the first quarter.
Clopton stayed close and would take a slim 21-20 lead at halftime, but Canton would retake the lead in the second half and be up 29-25 by the end of the third quarter.
Canton continued to hold the lead until Clopton made a late push to tie the game at 40-40 and force overtime.
"When Preston (Brewer) had that dunk, I thought that kind of sparked us a little bit, but they came back," Armontrout said. "They've been in this environment before and we haven't. I thought experience plays a big part in this and they showed more experience than we did. Tip our hat to them. They did what they had to do."
Oliver drained a 3-pointer to tie the game in overtime for Canton, with sophomore forward Josh Taylor giving the Tigers a brief 45-43 lead after hitting a pair of free throws, but were unable to hold on.
Canton finishes the season with a 16-12 record and will graduate Kyle Frazier, Evan Burbridge and George Parmenter-Davis.
"Kyle had kind of a slow start to the season, but he really stepped up for us late in the year," Armontrout said. "He's playing like his 6' 9" frame, finally. Evan was really big for us down the stretch these last couple of games. He had some big shots and played great defense. That's all you can ask for and I wish our seniors the best of luck."
The Tigers will return Caleb Cox, Zach Sparrow, Preston Brewer, Kaden Oliver and Tyler Frazier next season.
"We got three starters coming back and we got a lot of guys who's played a lot of minutes," Armontrout said. "We showed growth throughout the year. We're going to work this summer and get better and hopefully come back (to the sectionals) next year."
Clopton (21-8) will face Salisbury (26-3) in the Class 2 state quarterfinal at 6:15 p.m. on Friday at Moberly Area Community College.
"(Cooper) Francis is a 6' 2" guard and he's an All-Stater," Francis said. "He can score at all three levels. He's a very good offensive player, so we got our hands full."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.