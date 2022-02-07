CANTON, Mo. — Canton fell to North Shelby 67-58 in its home boys basketball game on Monday.
Tigers freshman forward Preston Brewer scored a team-high 17 points.
Raiders senior Robert Uhlmeyer led his team in scoring with 19 points, while junior Brendyn McDaniel added 18 points.
Canton honored senior guard Dalton Berhorst prior to Monday’s game after he scored his 1,000th career point on Wednesday, Jan. 19 against Mark Twain.
Canton (6-14) will play at Illini West (16-8) in its next game on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
