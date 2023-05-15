QUEEN CITY, Mo. -- Canton's postseason run is over after falling to Putnam County 9-4 in the Class 2 District 6 semifinal on Monday.
The Tigers took an early lead after scoring on consecutive hit by pitches by Blake Bringer and Kyle Frazier with the base loaded in the first inning.
Canton made it 3-0 when Blue Taylor hit a RBI double in the third inning.
After scoring one run in the bottom of the third inning, Putnam County took the lead in the fifth inning after exploding for seven runs.
Canton added it last run in the sixth inning off an RBI single by Brendon Welker.
The Tigers finish the season with a 7-10 record and will graduate Frazier and Lucien Collins.
Chargers fall in regionals
Illini West fell to Monmouth-Roseville 8-2 in the Class 2A Macomb Baseball Regional on Monday.
Wyatt Link went 3-for-3 with a run for the Chargers, while Stephen Sparks went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Nick Bruns went five innings with eight strikeouts in a losing effort for Illini West.
The Chargers finish the season with a 15-15 record, more than doubling the win total from last season.
Saukees win regional opener
Pittsfield defeated Beardstown 8-3 in the opening round of the Class 2A Quincy Notre Dame Baseball Regional on Monday.
Brennan Tomhave earned the win on the mound for the Saukees after going 6.1 innings with six strikeouts; while allowing four walks, six hits and three earned runs.
Nolan Daniel went 2-for-4 with two runs, a home run and five RBIs.
Luke Saxe went 1-for-1 with three walks and three runs.
Pittsfield (25-4) will face Warrensburg in the second round of the Class 2A QND Regional at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Bobcats fall to Winfield
Bowling Green fell to Winfield 11-1 in the Class 4 District 6 semifinals on Monday at Winfield High School.
The Bobcats finish the season with a 10-13 record and will graduate Camden Fisher, Alex Miller and Gavyn Potter.
