PALMYRA, Mo. — Canton is headed to the Tony Lenzini Tournament championship game after defeating Clark County 59-39 in Thursday’s semifinal game.
Canton got off to a slow start and Clark County capitalized by taking a 9-7 lead after the first quarter of play.
The Lady Tigers heated up in the second quarter with the help of nine points from junior Nariah Clay and five points from freshman Macy Glasgow. Canton would score a total of 19 points in the second quarter to take a 26-19 lead over the Lady Indians to halftime.
It would be all Canton in the second half with the Lady Tigers outscoring Clark County by a 33-20 margin in the final two quarters.
One bright spot for the Lady Indians was the play of senior Alexis Ellison, who scored a team-high 21 points.
Clay would lead the way in scoring for Canton with 20 points, while Glasgow would finish second with 11 points.
Canton freshman Kielyn Ott scored 10 points off the bench, all in the second half. Sophomore Macie Fisher added eight points.
Clark County (2-7) will play Highland (7-5) in the third place game on Friday at 8 p.m.
Canton (10-5) will play Palmyra (11-5) in the tournament championship game on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
