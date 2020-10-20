CANTON, Mo. — If Canton softball coach Kristyn Caldwell had her way, her team would be more tested heading into its Class 1 sectional against La Plata on Wednesday.
The Tigers were scheduled to face some tough competition late in the season to challenge their then-unblemished record, but a two-week shutdown due to a positive COVID-19 test on the team canceled those meetings. Canton returned to action with just two games left in the regular season, which proved to be enough of a warmup as the Tigers won their third district title in the last four years.
“I’m not one for being undefeated, but it is what it is,” Caldwell said. “We really don’t talk about it, we just act like it’s not there.”
The Tigers improved to 15-0 with a 10-2 victory over Scotland County in the Class 1 District 9 championship last Saturday, but despite the lopsided score Caldwell still feels like her team is finding its footing four games back from its forced hiatus.
“I think they thought in their heads that they would be 100 percent, and that just wasn’t the case,” Caldwell said. “They’ve had to work a little harder, but I definitely think they are getting back to normal.”
That time off was apparent in the district opener against Knox County, a game the Tigers won 6-3 thanks to a walk-off grand slam from sophomore Nariah Clay in the bottom of the seventh inning. It was a combination of rust and bad luck that had the Tigers facing elimination one game into their postseason run, but after the girls pulled out the victory Caldwell realized her team needed a change in mentality.
“One thing I really challenged them on in the district championship is just to play fearless,” Caldwell said. “You can’t play scared to lose, so I just keep reminding them to keep that same mindset.”
Fear is understandable, given the uncertainty the Tigers faced this season. Had their virus hiatus been just a week later, there was a real shot the Tigers wouldn’t have been able to return in time for the postseason to start. Then, just three games after their return, Canton stared its elimination in the face before Clay’s walk-off winner.
“I tell them every day it’s a blessing to be on the field, and it can be taken away just like that. We have felt it,” Caldwell said. “I think during that two weeks, I know I was depressed because I just didn’t want it to be over right when it was getting started.”
Now with a new outlook on the season and a district championship under their belts, the Tigers prepare to take on a La Plata team that has allowed just two runs in the last six games, including back-to-back shutouts in its two district games.
The Bulldogs (20-6) are led Olivia Coy in the circle, and there might not be a hotter pitcher heading into the Class 1 sectionals. Coy struck out 29 total batters in the first two postseason games, including an 18-stirkeout performance in a three-hit shutout of Brashear in the district final.
The lone time Canton and La Plata met this season ended in a 12-2 victory for the Tigers during the Monroe City tournament, but the Bulldogs didn’t throw Coy in that first meeting. Canton starting pitcher Abby Jarvis did throw and was victorious, going the complete game with three hits and two runs surrendered while striking out three.
Caldwell would rather have the experience of seeing how her pitcher handles the opponents’ bats.
“I almost think we have an advantage because Abby has been through their lineup and we have seen their hitters,” she said. “I personally like to know what’s coming and what worked and what didn’t work.”
As for the mystery surrounding Coy, while the Tigers might not have seen her in person yet they have devoted quite a bit of time to studying her film.
“She has a really, really good riseball,’ Caldwell said. “We’ve been working on that all season, really trying to get them not to chase that high pitch.”
If Coy is able to keep down the Canton bats, she will have earned the victory. Six of the Tigers’ starters are hitting over .300 for the season, and four girls are at .373 or better.
“It’s going to be hard for her to throw against 1-through-9 in our lineup,” Caldwell said. “It’s pretty dangerous, so it will be hard for her to keep that endurance up the whole game.”
While Coy and the Bulldogs are the opposition, Caldwell believes if her girls can stay sharp mentally they should make their third state quarterfinal appearance in the last four years.
“I keep telling them, ‘You are your own worst enemy. You are what’s going to stand in your way,’” Caldwell said. “I think they kind of realize that and they are just not looking back.”