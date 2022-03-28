CANTON, Mo. — The game between Canton and Monroe City was a lot closer than the final score indicated.
In fact, it was a nail biter until the bottom of the sixth inning when the Tigers exploded for eight runs to earn a 12-2 win over the Panthers.
“We had to cut down on strikeouts and keep working up there at the plate,” said Canton head coach Andy Anderson. “I thought if we put the ball in play, good things would happen.”
Early on, it looked like it would be a pitcher’s dual between Canton right-hander Robert Sutton and Monroe City right-hander Bo Patterson as both hurlers were going strong.
The Panthers struck first when center fielder Ashton Wallace hit a two-out, two-RBI single that scored Landin Friday and Colten Barger.
Wallace went 2-for-4 with two stolen bass and two RBIs.
“Ashton is a senior and he’s definitely going to be looked upon to do a lot of things for us,” said Monroe City head coach Derek Vanlandingham. “He was on the base paths a lot using his good speed.”
The Tigers failed to score in the first two innings, but started chipping away in the third inning when Sutton grounded out to drive in Brett Ehrenreich.
Canton tied the game at 2-2 in the fourth inning when designated hitter Brendon Welker singled to drive in Blake Bringer.
Sutton would settle in after allowing two runs in the second and pitched three scoreless innings to follow. He was the winning pitcher after going five innings with 11 strikeouts, while allowing five hits, four walks and two earned runs.
“Robert threw the ball really good,” Anderson said. “He had a really good curveball for most of the game and I think later on he got tired and left his curveball spinning around. He had a good curveball to go with a good fastball. It was very important tonight.”
Tigers right fielder Brady Hoewing singled home Preston Brewer in the fifth inning to give Canton its first lead and then stole second base. Aydin Morlang then doubled to drive in Hoewing to put Canton up 4-2 at the end of the frame.
Anderson brought in Dalton Berhorst after Sutton allowed the first two batters to reach in the sixth. Berhorst responded by retiring the next three batters in a row to end the Monroe City threat.
“(Berhorst) did an excellent job,” Anderson said. “That game could had very easily turned into a 4-4 game. Dalton kept us in the lead and gave us a little momentum going into the bottom of the sixth.”
Vanlandingham replaced Patterson with Gavin Mudd to start the bottom of the sixth.
Patterson would go five innings with six strikeouts, while allowing six hits, two walks and four earned runs.
“Bo pitched really well for five innings,” Vanlandingham said. “He was getting a little fatigued. Then the defense made a couple of errors. We just thought it was time for a change.”
Canton closed the door in the sixth inning and sent 13 batters to the plate, scoring eight runs off of five hits and four walks.
Sutton went 2-for-4 with a double, run and two RBIs for Canton. Bringer went 2-for-3 with a walk, double, three runs and three RBIs.
Monroe City (0-1) will play at Paris (0-0) in its next game on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
“We are right back at it with Paris,” Vanlandingham said. “Hopefully we improve and see what we can do to compete in the game and get a W.”
Canton (1-1) will play at Mark Twain (0-0) in its next game on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
“It will be nice to be on the field to play a couple of days in a row,” Anderson said. “We are going to have to use some different pitchers. Robert and Dalton have kind of done the pitching so far and we’ll have to have some other guys throw tomorrow night.”
