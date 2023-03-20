CANTON, Mo. -- After a rare losing season in 2022, Canton was looking to bounce back in 2023.
The Tigers opened up the season with a 9-8 win over North Shelby on Monday.
Updated: March 21, 2023 @ 12:23 am
It was a cold, windy Monday evening to start off the season but Canton’s faithful watched their boys win a back-and-forth battle.
Canton head coach Andy Anderson spoke of the team’s first win of the season against the Raiders who defeated them in last season’s opener 4-2.
“We haven’t been on the field as much," said Anderson. "Same with North Shelby. So we’re learning each other on the fly and while we’re playing. So that makes things more difficult and both our teams are young.”
Coach Anderson gave praise to sophomore pitcher Preston Brewer and junior pitcher Blake Bringer for their performances Monday night.
Bringer ended the game with a couple of key strikeouts that sealed the victory for Canton.
“It was very back and forth, defensively we made some mistakes they got a few hits in there against us, but we hung in there fought in the later innings, and found a way to win.”
Canton (1-0) will be on the road the rest of the week for two more games; facing Scotland County on Tuesday on Palmyra on Thursday.
Coach Anderson gave insight into the expectations of his young team moving forward as they look ahead to Tuesday’s game versus the Tigers of Scotland County.
“We just got to keep improving in every aspect as we get more on-field experience and keep putting in hard work," Anderson said. "We’re a young team. Our starting pitchers are two sophomores and two freshmen, so our team will keep getting stronger as the season goes on.”
