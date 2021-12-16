CANTON, Mo. -- Canton won its third game in a row on Thursday, defeating Unity 69-57 at home.
The Tigers raced out to a 15-2 start and had a 25-3 lead by the end of the first quarter.
"It was a good win," said Canton head coach Ron Curtis. "I got a lot of the underclassmen that haven't played a lot in. They are working hard."
The Mustangs did not give up after finding themselves in a 22-point hole entering the second quarter. Unity would actually outscore Canton by a 54-44 margin for the remainder of the game.
"We had to scramble to stop their 3-point shooting," Curtis said. "They were really hot from the 3-point line. It was kind of back-and-forth there with their 3's and we just kind of got lulled to sleep. We got overconfident because we got ahead."
It was a homecoming of sorts for Curtis, coaching against a Unity team that he served as head coach of the prior two season before taking over Canton for 2021-22.
Curtis said he became good friends with current Unity head coach Keith Carothers while coaching the Mustangs.
"It was kind of strange, especially since I know everybody over there being over there a couple of years," Curtis said. "Kind of fond memories. They have a good profram over there and good people over there. I was looking forward to it."
Tigers senior guard Dalton Berhorst scored a team-high 15 points. Senior forward Brady Hoewing scored 12 points, while freshman forward Preston Brewer scored 10 points.
Canton (3-4) will host Novinger (4-3) on Saturday at 5 p.m. in its next game.
"We are coming around," Curtis said. "They played really well together and played good defense. They are starting to do the little things -- box out, making an extra pass, dribbling and looking for the open man."
