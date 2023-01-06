HANNIBAL, Mo. -- For the first time in three years, the Cardinals Caravan is coming back to Hannibal.
The Cardinals Caravan will be stopping at the Mabee Sports Complex at Hannibal-LaGrange University from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14.
It will be a chance for Cardinals fans to talk baseball and meet players, as well as autograph and vendor booth opportunities.
The first 400 fans through the door 15 and under will receive a free autograph ticket which guarantees one autograph from each current and former players.
The St. Louis Cardinals announced the list of former and current players that will be traveling to Hannibal on Friday.
Current players coming to Hannibal include infielder Brendan Donovan and left-handed pitcher Packy Naughton.
Donovan finished third in the National League Rookie of the Year voting in 2022, batting .281 with a .394 on-base percentage and winning the Gold Glove as a utility player.
Naughton was primarily utilized as a left-handed middle relief pitcher last season, compiling a 4.78 ERA in 26 appearances.
Pitching prospects Michael McGreevy and Connor Thomas will also be making the trip to Hannibal.
McGreevy was the Cardinals No. 1 draft pick in 2021, compiling a 4.30 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 144.1 innings last season between Double A Springfield and Single A Peoria.
Thomas was a fifth-round selection in the 2019 draft for St. Louis. The southpaw had a 5.47 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 135 innings pitched in Triple A Memphis during the 2022 season.
Cardinals alumni making the trip to America's Hometown include pitcher/outfielder Rick Ankiel and outfielder Ryan Ludwick.
Ankiel began his career as a pitcher and was second in the National League Rookie of the Year voting in 2000 after going 11-7 with a 3.50 ERA and 194 strikeouts in 175 innings pitched.
That would be Ankiel's last full season as a pitcher as he struggled with control and injuries.
However, Ankiel returned as a center fielder during the 2007 season. In 2008, he hit 25 home runs, had 71 RBIs and batted .264.
Ankiel is now part of the Bally Sports Midwest television crew for the Cardinals.
Ludwick played for the Cardinals from 2007-10, making the 2008 All-Star team after batting .299 with 37 home runs and 113 RBIs.
Ludwick played parts of 12 major league seasons, compiling 154 home runs, 587 RBIs, a .260 average and a .330 on-base percentage.
KMOX play-by-play broadcaster John Rooney will emcee the event.
Rooney has been part of the Cardinals radio broadcast team since 2006, calling two World Series championships in 2006 and 2011.
Rooney also broadcasted for the Twins and White Sox. He finished out his White Sox career broadcasting Game 4 of the 2005 World Series, which saw Chicago win its first World Series since 1917.
Sponsors for the Cardinals Caravan are Townsquare Media and Boland Automotive Group. For more information about the Hannibal event, contact Townsquare Media at 217-223-5292 or at samantha.barnes@townsquaremedia.com.
