QUINCY — The offensive burst that took place with five minutes remaining in the first half buoyed the John Wood Community College men’s basketball players’ confidence they could go toe-to-toe with one of the NJCAA Division I’s top 20 teams.
Mineral Area College stripped the Trail Blazers of their edge just as quick.
Nine points in a 64-second span trimmed JWCC’s 10-point deficit to 36-35 only to have Mineral Area’s J.P. Robinson hit a 3-pointer to kickstart a seven-point spurt that led to a 50-43 halftime lead. Another run to start the second half gave the Cardinals a double-digit lead they rode to an 86-70 victory Thursday night at the Student Activity Center.
“They upped their pressure and got a little more aggressive,” JWCC coach Brad Hoyt said. “An area we have to continue to get better at is handling that kind of pressure. And the other thing is we have young guys who have to learn missing two layups and free throws here and there makes a big difference in going up two or down seven heading into halftime.
“It’s a completely different mindset you have to face. Good teams at that level beat you with spurts. They did a good job of that.”
The defensive pressure the Cardinals, ranked 19th in the NJCAA Division I poll, applied in the second half changed everything.
The Trail Blazers, ranked 16th in the NJCAA Division II poll, were held to 34.6 percent shooting from the field in the second half and 30 percent shooting from 3-point range, while committing 12 of their 24 turnovers. JWCC scored just 27 second-half points after piling up 43 in the first half.
Credit Mineral Area assistant coach Tim Walsh, a former Quincy University and Quincy High School assistant coach, for engineering the change.
“Walsh had the answer because he’s the best assistant coach in the country,” said Mineral Area coach Luke Strege, who spent six seasons as the top assistant coach at Quincy University from 2004-10. “Our ball pressure in the first half was really, really poor. We finally got to pressure the ball and that changed the game.”
It took John Wood (2-1) shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 70 percent from 3-point range in the first half to rattle Mineral Area.
“They played really well offensively and cut us up with backdoors and great passing and making shots,” Strege said. “We had our head spinning a little bit.”
The Trail Blazers trailed 36-26 with 5:05 remaining in the first half when Gabe Cox hit a 3-pointer from the corner. While battling for rebounding position, the Cardinals’ JaMir Price was called for fouling Drake Hammel, keeping possession with JWCC. Hammel then hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key.
A defensive stop led to a Jarvis Jennings layin, and Ja’Veon Taylor split two free throws with 4:01 to go to make it 36-35.
“I thought we had moments where we handled what they do very, very well,” Hoyt said. “We have to find a way to do that more often.”
Robinson’s 3-pointer flipped the momentum and the Cardinals (4-0) imposed their will the rest of the way, scoring 48 total points in the paint while being aggressive off the dribble and attacking the rim. They shot 50 percent from the field with four players in double figures.
Taylor led the Trail Blazers with 15 points, while Brandon Kracht had 13 points and Hammel had 10.
“We schedule these games to show us where our gaps are,” Hoyt said. “(Mineral Area) drives it really, really hard and they’ve physical and fast. Those are things we’re just not. Now, we have to come up with a solve and we will. We will find a way to combat that.
“But it was good for our guys to see that and feel that, and I think that makes us better moving forward.”