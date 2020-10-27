The Clarence Cannon Conference released its all-conference football teams for the 2020 season on Wednesday.
Palmyra, the only team to finish undefeated in conference play after a 19-14 victory over Centralia last Friday, swept the awards with defensive lineman Weston King winning Defensive Player of the Year, quarterback Brody Lehenbauer winning offensive player of the year, and coach Kevin Miles winning Coach of the Year.
Palmyra had 15 total all-conference honorees, with King and Luke Triplett both unanimous first-team offensive linemen selections. Lehenbauer was chosen as a first-team quarterback, while tight end Abe Haerr, running back Ross Arch and all-purpose back Hayes Miller were all chosen to the offensive first team.
Linebacker Peyton Timbrook, defensive back Collin Arch, Haerr at defensive end and King and Josh Lickfeld all represented the defense on the first team after Palmyra allowed an average of 10 points per contest in CCC play.
Monroe City also placed 15 players on the all-conference team. Joshua Talton was chosen as a first-team running back and Connor Pfaff was an unanimous offensive lineman selection. Josiah Talton earned a first-team defensive back nod, as did Ceaton Pennewell at linebacker, Cecil Masterson at defensive tackle and Kyle Hays at kick returner. Hays was also a second-team quarterback choice, and Logan Buhlig was a second-team receiver and punter and honorable mention defensive back.
Clark County had one unanimous choice in Layne Sommers at wide receiver. Sommers was also a first-team defensive back, while Sam Wheeler represented the Indians as a first-team outside linebacker and second-team quarterback.
Highland’s Robert Goehl was a second-team running back and linebacker, while South Shelby’s Phillip Dodd was chosen a second-team receiver and Wyatt Jackson a second-team offensive lineman.