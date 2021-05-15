MONROE CITY, Mo. — The Clarence Cannon Conference will be well represented at the boys track state meet after Monroe City and Palmyra combined to qualify in 20 events during Saturday’s Class 2 Sectional 2 meet at Lankford Field.
Monroe City qualified in three out of the four relay races, placing second in the 4x400-meter relay and placing third in both the 4x100 and 4x200.
Monroe City junior Josiah Talton was part of two of the relay teams and said the races were very competitive.
“We have three (other) really good guys,” Talton said. “We work hard and it is a blessing and an opportunity to go to state.”
Talton also qualified in two individual events, placing fourth in both the triple jump and 200 dash.
“I knew it was going to be hard because there were about six of us who ran about the same time,” Talton said. “It’s crazy. The dude from Principia (Issam Asinga) is really good.”
Monroe City senior Logan Lucas won the 3,200 and placed eighth in the 1,600. Monroe City senior Connor Pfaff fourth in the pole vault.
Four other Monroe City athletes qualified for state. Joshua Talton placed fourth in the discus, Waylon DeGrave placed third in the long jump, Kabott Harlan placed fourth in the 1,600, and Aaron Plumb placed third in the 110 hurdles.
Palmyra senior Abe Haerr qualified for state in three events. He won the high jump, placed second in the 800 run and third in the 1,600.
“God has given me the strength to do it,” Haerr said. “It is really a sign of our hard work. That our team has pushed me in practice is all leading up to this.”
Haerr anchored the third-place 4x400 team, which also included Hayes Miller, Gideon Bogue and Carson Hicks.
“We have a pretty good field,” Haerr said. “A lot of great guys competing hard.
“Everyone wants to move on to state, so when you have a field like that, it’s what pushed themselves to get to state.”
Miller placed second in the 400 dash and fourth in the 100 dash. Hicks was fourth in the high jump, while Palmyra senior Weston King placed second in both the discus and shot put.
“It’s pretty exciting,” King said. “Especially after making it past districts my freshman and sophomore year to kind of get hung up at sectionals both times, then not having last year. It’s pretty exciting to finally get past this to state in my final year.”
Mark Twain junior Will Owen placed third in the 800 and is the Tigers’ only state qualifier.
“Abe Haerr is a crazy man, and I knew I had to stick with him,” Owen said. “He’s the ticket. I tried to stay as close to him as I could and it got me in.”
The Tigers also competed in two relay races, but failed to qualify in either event. Mark Twain placed sixth in the 4x800 and eighth in the 4x400.
“Wish we could get more guys moving on next week, but we are all really excited for Will,” Mark Twain coach Matt Boswell said.
Marion County competed in one sectional event, with Root Cheney placing seventh in high jump.