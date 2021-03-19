MT. STERLING, Ill. — Central football coach Brad Dixon suspected that, despite his team’s talk about being satisfied with this shortened season whether they win or lose, his guys would remember their love for winning when they lined up against Brown County to start the season on Friday night.
The Panthers did just that, and they came out for a battle with the Hornets that went down to the wire. Ultimately Central was able to seal the deal with an interception late on their own 5-yard line and held off Brown County for a 22-14 victory.
“I had one of my seniors say, ‘Coach, that’s the funnest game I’ve ever played in,’” Dixon said after the game. “I know we think sometimes that winning comes easy, because we’ve had some success lately, but winning is hard and to win a game like that, that’s one that you’ll never forget in our rival in Brown County.”
Brandon Rossmiller once again proved why he was an all-state running back a year ago and why he is one of the best in the area, going for 110 yards and two touchdowns, including a game-long 49-yard scamper.
“He made some big runs,” Dixon said.
Outside of Rossmiller, however, it was a host of new faces for the Panthers (1-0).
“We had a ton of guys in their first varsity action tonight,” Dixon said. “We are playing a ton of guys for the first time on both sides of the ball, and we were going against a very physical Brown County team. We stood up enough to be able to do it.”
Quarterback Blake Eyler made an impact by completing five passes for 29 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown strike to Alex Mace at the end of the first half. Brody Waddill followed Rossmiller with 35 yards on seven carries.
For Brown County, Tate Fullerton was 6-for-8 passing with 75 yards and the interception at the end of the game and Colby Wort had 11 carries for 48 yards, followed by and Brody Woodward had 11 carries for 44 yards. Both Wort and Woodward had touchdowns as well.
While there are things for both teams to build on moving forward with their five games on the schedule, for Dixon the message from his senior will continue to ring in his ears.
“To have him say that after the game, it justifies having the six-game season,” Dixon said.