CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Camp Point Central had been in this position before.
Down two scores at halftime of a Class 1A state football playoff game.
But unlike their epic quarterfinal comeback two weeks ago, the Panthers were unable to stage another clutch rally in the championship game.
Central ran into a buzzsaw in a powerhouse Lena-Winslow squad and fell 30-8 on a crisp Friday morning at the University of Illinois’ Memorial Stadium.
Second-ranked Central, playing in its second title game in four years, finished a superb season with a 13-1 mark.
“Give credit to Lena-Winslow – that’s a really good football team,” Central coach Brad Dixon said. “I’m really proud of my players and how hard they battled. We were right in the game for three quarters. They were just the better team today.”
The Panthers also were state runner-up under Dixon in 2018.
Le-Win captured its third straight state title and fourth in the past five seasons. And these Panthers did it without attempting a pass Friday.
The state’s top-ranked team won its sixth 1A title since 2010 while finishing this season with a 14-0 record.
Leading 16-0, Le-Win averted disaster on the first drive of the second half after stalling on its own 23-yard line.
Gunar Lobdell fielded a bad snap, avoided a Central punt block attempt and ran up the field a few yards before booting a 42-yard punt.
“We had a great defensive stand and then it looked like we might get a block there,” Dixon said. “The kid made a tremendous play. That was a huge point in the game.”
Lena-Winslow iced the win by driving 67 yards for its third TD. Junior Gage Dunker scored his third touchdown on a 1-yard run to push these Panthers to a 22-0 advantage midway through the final quarter.
Le-Win added another score before Central quarterback Nick Moore connected with Isaac Genenbacher on a 28-yard touchdown pass in the game’s final minute.
“Since watching the 2018 team play here, I always dreamed about playing here,” Moore said. “It was something special to finally have this opportunity. The whole ride we’ve been on in the playoffs meant a lot. It was awesome being a part of this team.”
Ross Riley followed by running in the two-point conversion for the Central Panthers.
“We worked really hard to get here and we had a great season,” Riley said. “Seeing the crowd support from our community, that’s a great feeling.”
“I’m really proud to be a part of this team and this program,” Genenbacher said. “It’s tough coming up short of our goals, but we had a heck of a season. We have some great memories from this season.”
In a game featuring a pair of power running teams both nicknamed Panthers, Lena-Winslow scored on two of its first three possessions to take control.
Lena-Winslow marched 49 yards on its second possession to open the scoring.
Jake Zeal broke loose on a 32-yard run on a drive capped by Dunker’s 1-yard scoring plunge. Zeal ran in a two-point conversion to make it 8-0.
The defending champs went 71 yards on their next march with Dunker powering into the end zone from 2 yards away. That gave Lena-Winslow a 16-0 lead with 9:03 left in the second quarter.
Central countered by driving 53 yards, but a fourth-down run was stopped short on the Lena-Winslow 12 late in the first half.
Le-Win outgained Central 154-75 in the first half and 243-165 for the game.
Central athletic director Matt Long credited the season the Panthers had this fall in football.
“This group of players and coaches had an amazing season,” Long said. “We had to replace a lot of great seniors from last year, but our coaches turned out a top-notch product again. Give credit to our kids and our community. They really stepped up. It’s awesome to see what they accomplished.”
For Camp Point Central, it was another trip to the finals for one of the state’s elite football programs.
“This was a great experience, but we didn’t come here for second,” Dixon said. “I’m really competitive and I want to hoist one of those big trophies someday. We are going to keep working to get there.”
