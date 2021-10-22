CENTRALIA, Mo. — It was not the night Palmyra was looking for, with Centralia shutting out Palmyra 12-0 on the road Friday.
Centralia limited Palmyra to 173 yards in its shutout win with Palmyra averaging just 3.3 yards per play.
With Collin Arch out again this week, Adam Goodwin started at quarterback. Goodwin went 9-for-17 passing for 104 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. He was also the leading rusher with 38 yards.
It was a scoreless first quarter, with neither team being able to sustain an offensive drive.
Centralia quarterback Beau Gordon threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Mason Barr late in the second quarter to take a 6-0 lead to halftime.
Gordon threw his second touchdown pass in the third quarter, a 54-yarder to Kyden Wilkerson.
Gordon went 11-for-23 passing for 191 yards and two touchdowns. He was also Centralia’s leading rusher, rushing for 116 yards on 16 carries.
Brayden Madden was Palmyra’s leading tackler with 4.5, including two tackles for a loss. Christian Johnson had 3.5 tackles and an interception. Ryan McKeown had two tackles and an interception.
Palmyra finishes the regular season with a 4-5 record. It will be determined Saturday what Palmyra’s opponent will be in the Class 2 District 7 tournament.
