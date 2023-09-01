CAMP POINT, Ill. -- The mantra of 'bend, but don't break' was put on display to perfection by Camp Point Central.
The Panthers were able to stall several lengthy Calhoun drives without a touchdown being scored, helping Central hold on for a 30-22 win.
"Obviously, we don't want to give up any scores," said Central head coach Brad Dixon. "Our guys love the shutout, but that's not realistic against good teams. We want to lock down in the red zone. Their fourth-and-goal from the one and they had another key fourth-and-one that we stopped -- those are two huge play that we made."
It wasn't so smooth early on, with Warriors quarterback Miles Lorton running free. Lorton ran for a 72-yard touchdown that was called back to the Central 43-yard line by a block in the back, but Lorton would later run in a 36-yard score to give Calhoun an early lead.
Central looked to be on the path to tying it up after a 40-yard run by Nate Peters and a 25-yard scamper by Drew Paben, but Calhoun forced a turnover on downs in the red zone.
In the Panthers' next possession, Conner Griffin for a 38-yard touchdown. Central was unable to convert the two-point conversion and still trailed 7-6.
Calhoun kick returner Patrick Freidel came up with a 63-yard return on the ensuing kickoff. That would set up a four-yard touchdown run by Chris Stanley to give the Warriors a 14-6 lead after an extra point kick.
"We started out a little slow," Paben said. "Maybe we underestimated them a little bit. They came out and smacked us in the mouth, but I'm proud of the way we responded."
The Panthers were also adjusting to some new defensive starters in key spots.
"We kind of had to work through that," Dixon said. "They had that big play early and then we gave up the big kick return. Then it was my fault on the defensive call on the reverse play that they hit."
Panthers quarterback Nick Moore threw a nine-yard pass to Paben to get a first down early in the second quarter and Paben later ran in a nine-yard touchdown. Moore then threw a pass to Paben in the end zone to convert the two-pointer to tie the game.
"Props to the line," Paben said. "They were pushing really good on the second effort. We knew that we had to come out and play like we did in the (second quarter) and I think we did that."
A big momentum shifter happened in Calhoun's next drive when Central defensive lineman Kadin Niekamp recovered a Warriors fumble deep in Panthers territory.
"Kadin is only 15 and a sophomore, but he plays like a senior," Dixon said. "He did it last year as a freshman and made a ton of plays out there. I have to mention Jaden Summy. He's really stepped up as a junior playing center, so Kadin only has to play one way because Kadin was slated to play center this year, too."
The Panthers capitalized on the turnover when Elijah Genenbacher punched in a one-yard touchdown. Another Moore to Paben connection on the two-pointer gave Central its first lead at 22-14.
After forcing a turnover on downs by Calhoun, Central came up with another big play when Moore threw a pass that was tipped and caught by Connor Griffin for a 49-yard touchdown.
"Connor played great," Dixon said. "He struggled in the first drive defensively. I pushed him and he stepped up and made some big plays defensively. We also played him at fullback and at wing back."
Stanley broke free for a 68-yard touchdown in the final minutes of the second quarter to narrow Central's lead to 30-22 after successfully converting the two-pointer.
The second half was a different story with neither team being able to score despite multiple threats to.
The Panthers stopped Calhoun on a fourth-and-goal late in the fourth quarter when the Warriors were threatening to tie it up.
"I think we have one of the best red zone defenses there is," Paben said. "You saw that in the Greenfield game last year when we made a stop just like that. I think we're pretty good down in the red zone (getting) that stop at the one-yard line. It's hard to get in on us when we are down there close."
Central (2-0) will host Beardstown in its next game at 7 p.m. on Friday.
"We'll get on the film and see what they do," Paben said. "That's how we get ready for every team. Go out there and play some good defense, get some good blocks, score and win."
