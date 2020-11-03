QUINCY — Eric Stratman held on to hope as long as possible.
Last week, he surrendered.
The director of the Quincy Shootout announced last Friday the fourth annual event, scheduled for Jan. 22-23, 2021, at Blue Devil Gym, has been canceled. The Illinois High School Association, which continues to plan for a basketball season beginning November 30, released winter sports guidelines making the shootout impossible.
Although the IHSA is allowing events involving multiple teams, it is restricting them to games “between schools from the same conference or COVID region.”
“We waited as long as we could,” Stratman said.
With a star-studded lineup featuring teams from St. Louis, Chicago, Kansas City, Dallas and Baltimore, the Quincy Shootout was garnering national attention as one of the premier high school showcases. That was after losing nationally respected Huntington Prep, which canceled its season in July because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Stratman, a former coach who organizes soccer and basketball tournaments and events, said plans are in place for the shootout to return Jan. 21-22, 2022. Two teams ranked in the top 50 nationally already have committed to play in the event.
Meanwhile, the Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic also announced it is canceling the 37th annual event due to COVID-19 related restrictions. QHS has played in 32 of the previous 36 classics, going 3-1 last year and winning the consolation championship.
Overall, Quincy has won the Collinsville championship four times, finished second six times and taken third six times.
Plans are in place for the tournament to resume Dec. 27-29, 2021.