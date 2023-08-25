HANNIBAL, Mo. -- Turnout is up for Hannibal girls tennis as the Lady Pirates navigate to the upcoming season with five new players on varsity.
Hannibal will have 26 girls on its roster this season, giving the team a lot of depth.
"It's good to have a lot of people," said Hannibal junior Aubrielle Krigbaum. "It's a lot of people to work with. A lot of these girls have been coming out all summer and have been getting better and better."
Hannibal graduated varsity players Irelan Lomax, Brynn Burton, Olivia Rawlings, Trinity Sutton and Sophie Albright from last year's team, as well as Willa Waelder and Gracie Martin.
One familiar face on varsity is returning All-Conference player Lanie Privett, who will be Hannibal's lone senior.
"Lanie Privett has kind of taken that leadership role," said Hannibal head coach Tony Kuse. "She's our lone senior, so that's kind of fallen on her, but I do have a handful of juniors as well who are right along that same path. A lot of girls look up and see them hitting and my hope is those girls see them and have a goal in mind of who they want to be."
Hannibal will need a new group of girls to step up on varsity.
"Losing that much can be a challenge," Kuse said. "I'm definitely optimistic with all of the girls who have shown up and worked hard in the offseason knowing those positions fell on their shoulders, and I think they're ready to go."
Krigbaum will be one of the players making the jump from JV to varsity this season.
Last season, Krigbaum got a sample of varsity play at the North Central Missouri Conference meet when her and doubles partner Alana Lemon earned All-Conference honors.
"I know a lot of girls will be nervous when we start out," Krigbaum said. "I myself am nervous before the first match, but I know as the season goes on, we'll grow and hopefully get better. Take our lumps and hopefully be able to progress as the season goes on."
Krigbaum and fellow classmate Loman are part of four juniors on this year's team, joining Abby Hickman and Simran Kandola.
Kuse announced the initial lineup last Friday to the team.
"We spent the first two-and-a-half weeks of practice doing challenge matches," Kuse said. "With 26 girls, that can kind of be a challenge of getting everyone ready where they need to play and figure out where all of those girls need to be. We definitely figured out a lineup and are pretty confident in it so far."
With the turnover on varsity, Hannibal has been working to see who the best fits are for doubles teams.
"Whenever you have such a drastic change in your lineup, it can be a challenge just because no one has really played together," Kuse said. "But at the same time, all they play is doubles (in JV). So, it's just a matter of looking at those varsity positions and seeing who those matchups will be and who's going to play together well."
Hannibal is hoping this new mix of players can win a third straight conference title.
"(Practices) have been going really good," Krigbaum said. "They've been really productive and we've been getting a lot of reps in. I'm hoping to repeat as conference champions for our third year in a row."
Krigbaum has worked on honing her skills over the summer.
"I've definitely been working on spot hitting," Krigbaum said. "Hitting it back for girls. We definitely have that mentality of wanting to keep it in and play it safe, so we've been working on being more aggressive."
The scheduled season opener on Friday at Kirksville was postponed until Tuesday due to the heat.
Hannibal will now open the season at home on Monday against Troy Buchanan.
"We are definitely looking forward to that," Krigbaum said. "That will be a good sign on how we are placing with other teams this season and how we'll do."
2023 Schedule
Aug. 28 -- Troy Buchanan
Aug. 29 -- at Kirksville
Aug. 30 -- at Fulton
Aug. 31 -- Palmyra
Sept. 4 -- Battle
Sept. 5 -- Mexico
Sept. 7 -- Moberly
Sept. 12 -- Quincy Notre Dame
Sept. 14 -- at Marshall
Sept. 18 -- at Palmyra
Sept. 19 -- Quincy High
Sept. 21 -- Hickman
Sept. 23 -- Hannibal Invitational
Sept. 25 -- at Capital City
Sept. 27 -- NCMC Tournament
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.