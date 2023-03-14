2023 MC track.jpg

The 2023 Monroe City track and field team. Members include Kaden Walters, Cooper Hirner, Aidan Hunter, Cameron Jones, Keaton Jones, Lorenzo Karr, Luke Lehenbauer, Tanner Lorenson, Dylan McFall, Alston Richardson, Blake Schuck, Hayden Schuck, Josh Walkup, Bryson Warden, Jackson Wheeler, Gage Woolen, Waylon DeGrave, Jaelynn Clark, Rylee Flick, Gracee Foss, Skylar Gosney, Miranda Harsell, Abigail Hathaway, Sam Hathaway, Ella Hays, Marissa Hays, Meghan Hays, Avery Johnson, Emilee Lehenbauer, Mya Martin, Makenna Miller, Taylor Pfaff, Timia Reinberg, Isabella Stupavsky and Audri Youngblood.

 H-W Photo/Mike Thomas

MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Monroe City track and field enters the season small in numbers but strong in spirit.

There's been a lot of changes for Monroe City track with the graduations of several longtime mainstays from last year's team.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.