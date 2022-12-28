MACOMB, Ill. -- Illini West knew it needed contributions from other players when senior standout Nolan Deitrich's ankle acted up during Wednesday's game against Brown County in the Macomb Western Holiday Basketball Tournament.
The Chargers had senior Drake Mudd and junior Reece Shoup step up to help give Illini West a 63-41 win over the Hornets.
Mudd put up a double-double, scoring 20 points and pulling down 10 boards. Shoup added 15 points and six rebounds.
"They are huge keys to our success," said Chargers head coach Justin Ellison. "We've talked for the last six months that we need a second and third scorer. So days when Drake and Reece are really contributing to our offense, I think we are pretty tough."
Although Dietrich was subbed out during the first quarter, he came back to have a strong game. Dietrich would finish with 18 points and four rebounds.
In the meantime, some younger players on Illini West got a chance to shine.
"We were unsure about (Dietrich's) situation," Ellison said. "We had a little stretch where he was off the floor and where those other guys contributed and kept us in the game. I think that was big. We had a couple of freshmen out there for around three minutes straight. They did a good job of weathering the storm and keeping us in it."
Hornets senior Cole Behymer was the hot hand early on, scoring two 3-pointers and eight overall points in the first quarter.
Behymer finished with a team-high 14 points.
"Behymer is my go-to guy," said Hornets head coach Eric Jones. "We look for him to lead us on the offensive end, but that gets us in trouble sometimes because other kids like to stand around and watch him. Wait for him to do something, as opposed to looking for an opportunity for themselves."
Brown County would take a 15-11 lead by the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter featured seven lead changes as the game stayed competitive.
The Chargers started hitting 3-pointers of their own in the second quarter, draining five from behind the arc. Seniors Nolan Deitrich and Drake Mudd each had two 3-pointers in the second quarter, with each one giving the Chargers the lead or the tie.
By halftime, Illini West carried that momentum to take a 29-26 lead over Brown County.
Second-chance points let Illini West back into the game, with Brown County allowing 10 points on second chances by the Chargers in the first half.
"We didn't block out well, and gave them second chances and it cost us 10 points," Jones said. "We should have been up by seven or eight points as opposed to down at halftime. In the second half, (Illini West) didn't seem to miss."
Shoup had a strong third quarter, draining two 3-pointers and scoring a total of 10 points.
The Chargers put some distance in the score during the third quarter, extending its lead to 44-32 by quarter's end.
"They played super aggressive and they were confident with the ball," Ellison said. "It really takes pressure off of Nolan when those guys are stepping up."
Dietrich saved his best for last, going 10-for-10 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.
It was three more points than the Hornets would score as a team in the fourth quarter.
"(Dietrich) has a really high basketball IQ," Ellison said. "He wants the ball at the end of games. There's a lot of kids that pass the ball up when they are getting pressed like that, but he wants to be the one being fouled. He wants to be the one who is shooting the game-winning free throws when they are on the line."
With Brown County being down by double-digits late in the game, they had no choice but to foul Dietrich.
"You try not to foul him, but when he's got the ball in his hands, 90% of the time we are trying to foul to get back in the game," Jones said. "It's kind of hard to wait for him to pass to foul somebody else. Free throws win ball games."
Hornets sophomore Tyce Fullerton added a secondary punch for Brown County, totalling 12 points and seven rebounds. Senior Sam Carr added 11 points and five boards.
Brown County (7-5) will host Greenfield/Northwestern in its next game at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Illini West (8-6) will play Pittsfield in the consolation semifinals at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.
It's the first time Illini West has played Pittsfield in five years.
"We watched Pittsfield this morning," Ellison said. "They are well-coached and (Brad Tomhave) is awesome. He's been there a long time and he's taken them far. They are pretty good on offense, so we've got a day to come up with a game plan. Come back and have the same effort and energy that we had today."
