CARTHAGE, Ill. -- Illini West softball is charged for the opening of the 2023 softball season, especially with the enhancing leadership of the team.
Last season, Illini West went 8-15 overall and placed tenth in the West Central Conference.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 43F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 43F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: March 15, 2023 @ 9:34 pm
CARTHAGE, Ill. -- Illini West softball is charged for the opening of the 2023 softball season, especially with the enhancing leadership of the team.
Last season, Illini West went 8-15 overall and placed tenth in the West Central Conference.
However, the Chargers softball team was almost entirely made up of underclassmen.
“Last year we only had one senior (and no juniors),” said Chargers head coach Lexie Cousins. “We looked to her a lot but we knew we had to pick up in some places when she was down. We kind of have that experience already of underclassmen having to take over. The junior group this year had to take over (last year) and do what most underclassmen shouldn’t have to do, so we actually have pretty good leaders.”
One of the young leaders who stood up for the team described being a leader as being an extra voice for her coaches.
“Me being a junior and knowing a little bit more, I like to help the others and get them a better understanding of what the coaches have taught us and carry that on,” said Chargers junior Elly Krieg.
Coach Cousins feels confident in the team's offensive abilities and is focusing their practices on developing the Chargers defense.
“We hounded hitting last year and were pretty good offensively,” said Cousins. “We struggled in the field and had way too many errors every game and that’s really what killed us at the end of the season.”
Of course athletics go beyond skills and require a combination of mental composure, too.
“We have good leaders but we are lacking confidence,” said Cousins. “Last year was a rough season. We were basically a JV team playing against all the varsity teams and because of that I think a lot of the players are coming in under confident this season. So we are focusing on building up their confidence and trying to encourage each other.”
With more experience leading the team, Illini West is excited to compete in the coming season.
March 20 -- Brown County
March 21 -- at Beardstown
March 24 -- at Rushville-Industry
March 25 -- at QND Round Robin
March 27 -- at Liberty
March 28 -- at West Prairie
March 29 -- at Cuba
March 30 -- at West Hancock
April 4 -- at Camp Point Central
April 6 -- Camp Point Central
April 7 -- at Beardstown Tournament
April 8 -- at Beardstown Tournament
April 10 -- at Lewistown
April 12 -- at Farmington
April 14 -- Havana
April 17 -- at South Fulton
April 18 -- at Mendon Unity
April 22 -- Barry Western
April 27 -- Macomb
April 28 -- at Tri-City
May 1 -- Bushnell-Prairie City
May 2 -- at Payson Seymour
May 4 -- West Hancock
May 5 -- Quincy High
May 9 -- Southeastern (Senior Night)
May 10 -- at West Central
May 12 -- at Havana
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.