CARTHAGE, Ill. -- Once a Charger, always a Charger.
Illini West’s baseball program is being led by Zack Burling, who will be returning for his second year as head coach.
He attended Illini West High School himself and went on to John Wood Community College to further his baseball career, and is now coaching five years in Carthage’s youth sports programs.
“It’s a little different coaching high school kids,” said Burling. “But it’s cool to see these kids progress into the young men they are today. I started coaching them when they were in fifth grade. So they're familiar with me, which makes it easier for kids to buy into what I’m trying to tell them.”
His players agree that having a coach whom you’ve grown up with makes things more effortless.
“It makes it easier,” said Chargers junior Reece Shoup. “We know the expectations that we have to live up to because he’s been teaching and coaching us for so long. Not only for baseball, but he teaches life skills and things like that too. He’s a good coach and I feel like that’s why we usually do well.”
The Chargers have a solid group of returners with nine upperclassmen on the field.
“There are a lot of different players on our team that can play multiple positions,” said Burling. “You obviously have to have a little bit of depth. In the sophomore class we have almost a dozen players.”
Illini West plans on having Shoup will hold down third base, Drake Mudd in right field, and Kaleb Crenshaw at first base — but positions will mainly depend on how the season unfolds.
With the weather being more tolerable than last year, the team has been able to focus on defensive scenarios with fielding and outfield catching.
“Conditions have been favorable for us this year,” said coach Burling. “This year we’ve been outside almost everyday. Even if we’re not on the field we are outside taking fly balls, (we are) going through situations that you might see on defense, (such as) runners at first and third, and pitcher's fielding practice.”
Illini West finished 6-16 and Burling has a goal of lofty improvement for the 2023 season.
Burling said he always sets a goal of a regional championship and he plans to focus on developing players throughout the season.
2023 Schedule
March 16 -- Brown County
March 17 -- at Bushnell-Prairie City
March 23 -- Mercer County
March 24 -- at Clark County
March 27 -- at Liberty
March 29 -- at Rushville-Industry
March 30 -- West Hancock
March 31 -- at West Central
April 3 -- at Payson Seymour
April 4 -- at Camp Point Central
April 6 -- Camp Point Central
April 14 -- at Beardstown Showcase
April 15 -- vs. QND at Beardstown Showcase
April 17 -- at Pittsfield
April 18 -- at Canton
April 21 -- Quincy Notre Dame
April 24 -- Rushville-Industry
April 25 -- Mendon Unity
April 27 -- at Macomb
April 28 -- Havana
April 29 -- at United
May 2 -- at West Hancock
May 4 -- at Southeastern
May 5 - at West Prairie
May 8 - at Lewistown
May 9 -- Southeastern (Senior Night)
May 10 -- at West Central
May 12 -- at Havana
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.