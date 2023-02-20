CARTHAGE, Ill. – Regional playoffs require a different type of focus. If a team does not leave it all out on the court it will be their last game of the season — and for many seniors, their last game ever.
CARTHAGE, Ill. – Regional playoffs require a different type of focus. If a team does not leave it all out on the court it will be their last game of the season — and for many seniors, their last game ever.
So, the pressure is high.
This intimidating reality was reflected in Saturday’s opening Class 2A playoff game between Illini West and Pittsfield boys basketball who battled with the passion of wanting their season to prevail.
Despite a leveled battle the Chargers carried the day, defeating the Indians by just two points, 47-45, and solidifying their continuation in the postseason.
“Obviously we would have liked to have a little bit higher score,” said Illini West's Gannon Bergman. “But when we pushed through we finally clutched it at the end there.”
Pittsfield held the lead in the first quarter by one point, then Illini West in the second quarter by two, followed by a joggling third quarter for the lead.
“It was pressure packed there,” said head coach Justin Ellison. “We made just enough plays. I thought our defense was really good down the stretch — that's why we won.”
Both teams were tied at 38 until the last minute of the third when Reece Shoup from Illini West stole possession of the ball and moved to the three-point line for three; propelling the Chargers confidence toward victory.
“Towards the second half we dialed in on the defensive end,” said senior Nolan Deitrich. “We came out with a couple key stops. We made a few mistakes that didn’t help us close the game out but we still got the job done and that’s all you can ask for this time of year.”
The Chargers offensive performance was carried by Deitrich, who scored 17 points.
“Offense was important today,” said Deitrich. “Pittsfield plays slower on offense so we had to value the ball more on our offense.”
The senior has scored about 600 points this season alone and reached his 1,000th point on Tuesday.
“(Deitrich) has had a really good week and a phenomenal season,” said Ellison. “He has been a leader for us for the last three years. I’m just enjoying these last few games I have with him.”
Drake Mudd and Reece Shoup followed Deitrich in scoring with nine points each.
As the Chargers’ postseason perseveres, the pressure intensifies with the coming redemption game against Quincy Notre Dame at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the regional semifinal at The Pit.
Last season Illini West fell to QND 57-37 in the second round of playoffs.
This year will be a second chance at success.
“We just wanted to be in the Semi-finals,” said Ellison. “That was always the goal, to play in that game. We have nothing to lose. We’ve had a 21 (wins) season. I'm proud of everything we’ve accomplished. We just got to go over there and play basketball.”
