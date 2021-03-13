MT. STERLING, Ill. — Both the Illini West and Brown County girls basketball teams had postseason aspirations this season, but with no state playoff series in Illinois, the two had to settle for a season-ending meeting with each other.
Both teams entered the game with a 14-1 record, but it was the Chargers who walked away with their 15th victory after a 52-48 win at the Hornets’ nest.
“This was like that last game you want to play in. It felt like a postseason game,” Illini West coach Grant Surprenant said. “We came out defensive minded and we did a great job of making them force the tough shot. Offensively, we got some easy bunnies and layups when they were pressing us. When you’re on the road, you have to make your free throws and layups, and we certainly did that tonight.”
Even though there are no games past Saturday, Brown County coach David Phelps wanted his girls to treat this as if they would be moving on if they won.
“Coming into this game, I told the girls, ‘This is a game that probably would have won a regional and is playing for a sectional championship too,’” Phelps said. “’One of the best two-way teams in our area, so let’s treat it with that kind of respect and that kind of attention as well.”
It was a tough offensive start for the Hornets (14-2) as Illini West built a 7-3 lead after the first quarter and led 26-9 at halftime. The Hornets had already overcome a 17-point deficit earlier in the week against a good Unity team, so Surprenant knew they weren’t out of the woods yet.
“I told them at halftime and the beginning of the fourth quarter, ‘They are going to come back. They’re playing at home and teams shoot the ball well at home,’” Surprenant said. “It was a battle back and forth. It certainly did feel like a postseason game and both teams definitely left it all out there.”
By the end of the third quarter, Brown County had cut the lead down to 40-26, and toward the end of the fourth quarter the Chargers’ lead had dwindled to just one point.
Illini West (15-1) was able to withstand the comeback though, with junior Caydee Kirkham scoring seven of her game-high 24 points in the fourth quarter including a 5-for-5 mark from the free throw line.
While he was proud of his girls’ effort, Phelps couldn’t help think that in a normal season the Hornets fans could have helped his girls to victory.
“I wish, if we would have had a packed house, it would have been just deafening in there,” Phelps said. “For as few as we had, it was still a pretty loud group when we made that comeback, but it was a great ballgame. Even though we came up on the wrong side of it, it was still a great basketball game to end our season with.”
After scoring just five of the team’s seven points in the first quarter, Kirkham hit a pair of 3-pointers in the second quarter to help the Chargers build their 17-point advantage. Kirkham has carried Illini West all season, and Surprenant expected nothing less from her in the final game.
“I knew she was the type of player that could have the kind of season that she had this year,” Surprenant said of the Chargers junior that averaged over 20 points and four assists per contest. “That goes back to stuff that she does outside of practices. She is always in the gym, she is always working on her game to be the best player that she can be, and that certainly showed.”
The two losses on the season for the Hornets come at the hands of two teams with great players in Kirkham with Illini West and sophomore Abbey Schreacke and Quincy Notre Dame.
“A dynamic point guard, they control the game,” Phelps said. “(Kirkham) did a really nice job and hit some shots when she needed to hit some shots and we were lucky enough to get the ball out of her hands a lot in the fourth quarter.”
Senior Belle Koch led the charge for the Hornets in the second half, scoring 17 of her team-leading 21 points in the final 16 minutes. Rylee Reid followed Kirkham with 10 points to give the Chargers two in double figures, and Katey Flynn had 11 points to join Koch in double figures for Brown County.
With the season now over and with time to reflect, Phelps was incredibly proud of what his team accomplished.
“The girls showed what they were really about,” Phelps said. “We were 14-0 against 1A schools and we lost to two 2A powerhouses in two close games. I told them at the end of the game how proud I was that they fought to get back within one and have the ball with an opportunity to take the lead after they were down 17. They are a very resilient group that doesn’t quit.”
The Chargers finished on a 14-game winning streak, with the lone loss coming in the second game of the season to QND. Surprenant said he will always remember this season fondly, despite the mountains of adversity.
“For us to play 16 games in an up-and-down year, this is a special group,” said Surprenant, who actually missed the season opener because of exposure to COVID-19. “On Monday night I was able to get my 200th win, and you just didn’t know if that would happen. This team was so resilient all year, and I told them after this game that they were a special team I will always remember because through it all, they stuck together and they worked hard.”