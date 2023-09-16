CARTHAGE, Ill. -- The Chargers played host to the South Fulton Rebels on Saturday afternoon for its homecoming game.
It was the Chargers pitching a shutout and coming up with a 32-0 victory behind their tough defensive play.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
CARTHAGE, Ill. -- The Chargers played host to the South Fulton Rebels on Saturday afternoon for its homecoming game.
It was the Chargers pitching a shutout and coming up with a 32-0 victory behind their tough defensive play.
While the Chargers did rely on their defense throughout, it was the offense that got them started quickly.
Using the ground game on the first possession, the Chargers were able to score on a nine-yard touchdown run from running back Nick Johnson. The two-point conversion failed but the Chargers had an early 6-0 lead with 9:56 left to go in the first quarter.
The Chargers were able to run the ball throughout the game which was something that Chargers coach Jacob Calvin was very pleased with.
“We want to get the ball moving on the ground," Calvin said. We had a few mistakes throwing the ball that we had to make up for by running the ball. We have a lot of stuff we can take from it but we still have some things to work on for next week”.
After the Chargers first touchdown the defense took the Rebels offense apart. The first turnover forced by the Chargers came with just over four minutes to play when quarterback Nic Huston was intercepted by Lucas Finch.
The Chargers couldn’t take advantage of the turnover due to an interception of their own.
After a Rebels turnover with only 2:23 seconds left in the second quarter the Chargers were finally able to take advantage of a mistake by the Rebels. Quarterback Max Kinnamon found Nick Johnson in the end zone for Johnson’s second score of the game. After a failed two-point conversion, the Chargers had a 12-0 lead at halftime.
The Chargers started the third quarter with a score just like they did in the first quarter. Running back Ian Bentzinger broke a 48-yard touchdown with 9:06 left in the third quarter. After the Chargers converted the two-point conversion they grabbed a 20-0 lead.
After the Chargers extended their lead, that was more than enough points for the defense who was in control from the beginning.
The Chargers defense was able to force a turnover in every quarter of the game. Calvin was very impressed with his team’s performance defensively and their communication on the field.
“We made plays when we needed to," Calvin said. "We got to the ball when it landed on the ground. There are things we can improve on because there are better things ahead for this team. We have to keep moving.”
Up next for Illini West (2-2) is home game against Lewistown on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.