AUGUSTA, Ill. – This past Saturday, Augusta saw some of the elite volleyball teams in the area showcase their talent against one another to conclude the week-long Lady Suns Classic tournament.

After a couple of the earlier pool of teams finished their matches, Saturday ended with the final pool being the championship pool featuring Mendon Unity, Illini West and Southeastern.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.