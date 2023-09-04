AUGUSTA, Ill. – This past Saturday, Augusta saw some of the elite volleyball teams in the area showcase their talent against one another to conclude the week-long Lady Suns Classic tournament.
After a couple of the earlier pool of teams finished their matches, Saturday ended with the final pool being the championship pool featuring Mendon Unity, Illini West and Southeastern.
The first matchup of the three was head coach Seth Klusmeyer’s Mendon Unity Mustangs facing the host of the tournament head coach Tim Kerr’s Lady Suns of Southeastern and it was quite a competitive match.
Klusmeyer talked about their rivalry with Southeastern and how both teams get up when they see each other.
“You can throw the records out when we play Southeastern, it’s such a great rivalry that brings out the best in each other,” said Klusmeyer. “If we played each other ten times we’d probably split 50-50, so it just makes us play better.”
The Mustangs took the first set 25-21 but the Lady Suns answered back in a major way with a dominate 25-15 second set victory to extend the match to a third set.
One of the Mustangs top players not only in this match but throughout the beginning of the season and during the tournament was sophomore outside hitter Saylor Barry as she made several plays on the day. On the other side junior Amanda Stephens was leading the charge for Southeastern.
Both of them played well into the third set, but Mendon Unity was able to defeat Southeastern with a 25-19 third set win. Stephens led the Lady Suns with 15 kills she also had eight assists and 14 digs. Senior Abigail Shaffer led the team with 19 assists and led the team with 16 assists.
Junior Savannah Ramsey recorded two aces. Kerr gave credit to the Mustangs for the 2-1 match win as well as the respect he has for Klusmeyer.
“Coach Klusmeyer is not only of my colleagues but is someone I look up to he’s been coaching for a long time, his team is always very good and well coached, they not only beat us but gave Illini West all they could handle too,” said Kerr. “So, really a good night for them which goes to show if you play the game the right way whether or not you have superior athletes you’ll be successful.”
Klusmeyer spoke on one of his top players Barry and the performance she had in their opening match against a good Southeastern team.
“Barry against Southeastern had 13 kills, she’s just a sophomore has some mechanics she needs to fix but she’ll get better with the more touches she gets out there,” said Klusmeyer.
The next match would see the Mustangs take the floor again this time against head coach Dakota Lafferty’s Illini West team that came into Saturday with a 5-0 record.
It was a different story for the Mustangs in this match as the Chargers displayed why they were undefeated. Illini West won in straight sets defeating Mendon Unity 25-19 and 25-21. Mendon Unity added a win and a loss to their record putting them at 4-2 after Saturday.
Josie Bryan and Madalyn Boyer had nine kills each to lead Illini West. Reagan Reed was second on the team with six kills. Corin Robinson led the way with 11 assists. Boyer led the way with 10 digs, Bryan, Kaelyn Ferrill both tied for nine digs each.
Boyer led the Chargers with two blocks.
“Very pleased with how we played today, we played with intensity, played two of the better teams in the area we split with them so nothing to hang our heads about,” said Klusmeyer. “We loss a little bit when it comes to height and got to be a little smarter on defense but we had flashes of brilliance that we haven’t shown yet so we just got to keep progressing from there.”
The Mustangs (4-2) will be on the road Tuesday facing conference opponent Liberty (1-4) at 6 p.m. Klusmeyer spoke on Liberty and the type of team they have.
“We played them in this tournament it was a very close match, they’ve got some hitters,” said Klusmeyer. “We got to come out ready to play, force the issue and force them into some errors otherwise they’re going to beat us, so we got to dictate the match.”
The final match on Saturday was the host Lady Suns against the Chargers to close out the tournament. Kerr talked about one of his best players that almost wasn’t able to play for them on Saturday and the toughness she showed to battle through it.
“Amanda has been a division one talent since she walked on to the court as a freshman and even before that, she has great pedigree over the years and been a great player forever it seems like,” said Kerr. “She didn’t even practice with us the night before there was a question whether or not she’d be able to play so she was a warrior out there.”
It was quite an intense final match as the home crowd and the visiting Illini West crowd cheered on both teams to end the championship tournament with a win. The Suns took the first set 25-20. That was the first set the Chargers had loss this season as they had five straight set wins up until Saturday.
They would answer back flipping the score, winning set number two 25-20 to push the match to an even tighter third set. Aside from Stephens presence upfront, Kerr spoke on other key players returning and coming up big who missed most of the summer due to injuries.
“Overall for us, we did not have Savannah (Ramsey) early on because of her knee, so it’s good working her back in, she didn’t play all summer, Kara Stephens didn’t play all summer because of her shoulder,” said Kerr. “Now we have an opportunity to build off of what we started this past week, disappointed about the one we dropped with Mendon but coming back and winning this one was a good consolation prize.”
Southeastern was able to win a competitive, potentially the most competitive set of the day defeating Illini West 25-23 handing them their first loss of the season.
Stephens led the way in kills with 29, she also had 12 assists. Shaffer led the team with 15 assists, Ramsey led the way in digs with 17.
For Illini West Josie Bryan led them with 16 kills, Reed was second with eight kills and Boyer was third with seven kills. Robinson led the team in assists with 13. Ferrill had 21 digs. Boyer, Reed, Bryan and Kennedy Gunning had two blocks each.
“It was a great tournament throughout you look one through 12 the teams just keep getting better and better there used to be a time where there would be five to six teams at the bottom of the barrel that wouldn’t compete as much but this year every team had some good moments and played well in their matches,” said Kerr.
Although Illini West loss their match 2-1 with Southeastern they were still declared tournament champions winning the three-way tie based on sets won. They had four players make the All-Tournament team those being Boyer, Ferrill, Reed and Bryan. Bryan also took home the tournament MVP.
Southeastern had two players make the All-Tournament team, Stephens and Shaffer. Mendon Unity also had two players make the All-Tournament team in Barry and senior outside hitter Sophia Shaffer.
Mendon Unity took second place and Southeastern took third place overall in the tournament. The Lady Suns (5-1) will be back in Augusta taking on non-conference Monmouth United (6-2) this Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Kerr trust his team to still stay locked in and to avoid a potential let down performance after putting a lot of energy into their home tournament this past week.
“I think these girls are experienced enough and mature enough that they understand this wasn’t the game of the year for us we know that we can get better and we’re going to keep climbing up that hill and hopefully string together several more wins,” said Kerr. “We have three more tournaments to go to, we could’ve easily been 0-2 this past Saturday but being able to come back and beat Illini West was huge for our morale as we keep working where we want to be at the end of the season.”
Illini West (6-1) after their home match Monday with Pittsfield will have another home match this Wednesday with Barry Western (0-4) at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.