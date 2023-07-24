CARTHAGE, Ill. -- Restoring the past glory of Illini West football is the mission new head coach Jacob Calvin has for the Chargers.
Once a model program, the six-time state champion Chargers have not qualified for the postseason since 2018 and are coming off a 4-5 season in 2022.
"It's not going to happen overnight," Calvin said. "We got to take small to get back there. 4-5 i just not the standard her and that's what we are trying to preach to the kids -- that it's not OK. We want to be in the playoffs and make names for ourselves in the playoffs."
Calvin was an assistant coach for the Chargers last season and head coach of the Illini West junior varsity team, and prior to that was a coach for the Quincy Junior High School team.
The players have been buying into Calvin's system.
"I think we've had some of the best summer practices we've ever had," said senior Thomas Chandler. "The mentality is different. There's more enthusiasm this year. More of a team bonding. The team is stronger and I'm really enjoying it."
Chandler is a starting linebacker and offensive guard who wants to help end Illini West's five-year playoff drought in his upcoming senior season.
"The past several years we haven't made the playoffs," Chandler said. "I've had siblings who haven't made the playoffs. So there's that motivation of wanting to get there and respecting those guys who came before us who couldn't make it there by making it ourselves."
There are three players vying to be Illini West's starting quarterback -- Ethan Carlisle, Max Kinnamon and Aden Reed.
"We are really preaching competition this year," Calvin said. "No one has got a true set position. Those three are going to compete this summer to see who's going to take the top spot."
Ian Bentzinger returns as the Chargers most experienced running back, with Isaiah Knotts, Nick Johnson and Tre Neiderman also getting looks in the backfield.
"We've got a bunch of backs who I think are capable of playing," Calvin said. "It's just back to the competition. They got to earn their spots. No one has got their spot yet. We got to keep grinding and keep working to see who's going to be the one who wants to steps up."
At receiver, Stephen Sparks moves to the varsity team after having a big year on the JV team in 2022.
Other options at receiver include Jorge Espinoza, Coleman Gilpin, Knotts and Neiderman.
"We feel like we have a ton of speed this year," Calvin said. "So spreading it out will be good for us, but we also want to go back to our root of how Illini West became the school they are. So we are going to throw back to some old school formations as well."
The hope is the threat of the pass will help the running game.
"I think that was a piece we weren't able to do last year," Calvin said. "We weren't able to move people off the ball. Even on the first day of camp this year, we really focused on getting our offensive line back to where it needs to be, but we also know we got the speed and a few quarterbacks who can throw the ball."
For Illini West to be successful offensively it all starts with a solid foundation up front.
The Chargers return their only All-Conference player, Nick Huls, at center and plan to start Chandler at guard. There are also several younger guys battling for starting offensive line positions.
"We left a lot on the field last year and it was very disappointing," Chandler said. "So this year we are going to come out with more intensity and more aggressiveness. Going to come out and hit some people and score some more points."
Huls will also anchor the defensive line at nose guard with several players competing for the surrounding spots.
Bentzinger and Chandler are the top returning linebackers, with Espinoza and Brady Blanton also getting looks at the position.
Lucas Finch and Brady Miller are the mot experienced returners in the secondary. Kinnamon and Neiderman move up from JV and will get a look in the defensive backfield this year.
"There's going to be some new looks," Chandler said. "That's all I'm going to say. We are going to come out there and are going to be fast. Going to be strong and going to hit some people and make some tackles."
Special teams figures to be a strength for Illini West under the tutelage of Illinois Hall of Famer Tim Lafferty coaching special teams.
"He's got some tricks up his sleeves that worked for us last year," Calvin said. "Any time you can learn from a guy who's done it for a long time and is good at what he's doing is a plus."
Illini West has been averaging around 40 to 45 kids during its summer weight rooms and practices.
Calvin has made strength and conditioning a priority for the team, with Michael Lafferty coaching that role.
"Michael Lafferty is a great strength and conditioning coach," Calvin said. "I feel like for a small school, we've got a really great program going on. We got a great weight room and the kids buy in. They are getting stronger and faster. That's the one area we needed to get better at was conditioning."
