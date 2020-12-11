MONROE CITY, Mo. — Tramaine Chatman made three 3-pointers in the first quarter as the Louisiana boys basketball team grabbed a nine-point lead in the first quarter Friday night and cruised to a 67-38 victory over Van-Far in the third-place game of the 96th annual Monroe City Tournament.
Chatman scored 11 of his game-high 25 points in the first quarter. Mason Washington scored 12 of his 14 points in the second quarter for the Bulldogs.
Damon Long led Van-Far with 13 points.
In the girls third-place game, Taytum White made 4 of 5 free throws in the fourth quarter and Palmyra limited Mark Twain to seven points in the third quarter to pick up a 50-41 victory.
White finished with a game-high 19 points, while Candra King added 11 points and 16 rebounds for the Panthers.
Mallory Sublette scored all five of her points in the first quarter as Palmyra grabbed a 13-8 lead and never trailed. Emma Ross led the Tigers with 15 points.
In the boys consolation game, Cole Mitchell’s eight-point first quarter gave South Shelby the edge in a 55-40 victory over Paris. Shaun Wilkerson led the Cardinals with 13 points, while Mitchell finished with 11.
South Shelby outscored Paris 12-4 at the free-throw line.