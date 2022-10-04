QUINCY – There is nothing unlucky about hole No. 13 at Quincy Country Club.
At least not for Craig Cherington.
The 72-year-old from Quincy stepped to the 13th tee last Tuesday afternoon and seemingly did the unthinkable.
He struck a gap wedge cleanly and watched as the ball soared toward the green.
And then went directly into the cup.
For the seventh time, Cherington scored a hole-in-one on No. 13 at QCC.
“I knew it had a chance as soon as I hit it,” he said. “I hit the ball high, and it never left the flagstick – it was going directly at it. I had a good feeling about it.
“It landed five feet short of the hole, dead-center. It took one hop and disappeared.”
Cherington recorded his 12th ace overall.
His most recent hole-in-one came in front of nearly a dozen witnesses with players from other groups close enough to see it.
Cherington was playing in a group with John Juette, Jim Citro and Tim Eaton.
“Everyone started jumping up and down, and high-fiving and screaming,” he said. “It was a neat moment. They were happy for me, and they also were happy because I had to buy a round of drinks for everyone.”
Cherington did not seem to mind.
“It is something we have fun with,” he said. “It is always great seeing everyone so happy when someone hits a shot like that.
“I personally have seen over 20 (hole-in-one shots) by other players. I get really excited for them because I know how much fun it is when you hit a shot like that.”
Cherington’s previous hole-in-one on No. 13 occurred last November.
Playing from the gold tees, his ace last week covered 108 yards. He also has scored a 1 on that hole from 130 yards and 120 yards away.
He said his first hole-in-one on No. 13 at QCC came in the mid-1980s.
“That hole obviously has been very good to me over the years,” Cherington said. “I have a lot of great memories from playing No. 13.”
Nine of his 12 aces have come at his home club. He also owns aces at QCC on the third and seventh holes.
The local financial advisor has been a Quincy Country Club member for 41 years.
He scored his first hole-in-one as a 16-year-old in 1965.
The 6-foot-5 Cherington was a standout athlete at Quincy High School in the late 1960s. He played on a Blue Devil basketball team that reached the Super-Sectional and he played golf for QHS in the state tournament.
He went on to play basketball for Quincy College and was a member of the school’s first golf team.
He owns one club championship at Quincy Country Club and is a two-time Senior city champion.
Cherington said his longest hole-in-one came a decade ago during a trip to Scottsdale, Ariz. He scored an ace on a 210-yard par-3 while using a 4-iron.
In addition to the dozen aces that he has achieved, Cherington also has a pair of double eagles to his credit.
He scored both on the par-5, 490-yard fourth hole at Quincy Country Club.
He used a driver and 1-iron on both occasions to score a 2 in 1991 and 1992.
“A double eagle statistically is even more rare than a hole-in-one,” he said. “It is very difficult to achieve.”
Cherington has continued to excel in golf despite battling his share of physical ailments as he becomes older.
“I’ve got a bad knee, a bad ankle and a bad shoulder,” he said. “But somehow I’m still able to play fairly well.”
And he is enjoying his time on the course while being in his 70s. He has a respectable 4 handicap after being a scratch golfer for many years.
Cherington is semi-retired now and said he plays golf five times a week.
“I still love being out there on the golf course,” he said. “It is fun being able to strike the ball and score well. And there is great camaraderie among the people I play with. Playing with my friends and having fun, that’s what it’s all about.”
The feeling is a little different now for Cherington when he records an ace.
“I don’t jump up and down like I used to because of my age,” he said with a laugh. “But it never gets old. It’s always exciting, that’s for sure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.