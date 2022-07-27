Quincy University Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Josh Rabe is pleased to announce Chris Ashcemann as the new Men’s and Women’s Cross Country and Track and Field head coach.
Aschemann comes to the Hawks after spending the three previous seasons at Dakota Wesleyan University, where he served as the Associate Head Coach of Cross Country and Track and Field.
“I want to thank Josh Rabe, Dr. McGee, and the entire search committee for the opportunity to lead this program,” said Aschemann. “I’m excited to work with everyone and build a championship level team that the campus and community can be proud of. “
During his tenure at Dakota Wesleyan, he was key in the development of the DWU mechanics and fundamentals, which saw several athletes achieve success at the conference and national level. He helped set new top-10 all-time marks in a wide range of events, including three program records, and one NAIA All-American. Aschemann also helped several athletes qualify for the NAIA National Indoor and Outdoor Championships.
“We are excited to have Chris on our campus as our next Head Men's and Women's CC/Track and Field coach. I look forward to helping Chris grow Track and Field at Quincy University,” said Rabe. “His excitement, energy, and leadership will be contagious for our current athletes and recruits.”
Aschemann, originally from Carterville, Ill., also worked at Campbellsville University. During his time with the Tigers, he coached the throwing events, which included three All-Conference performers, an indoor conference champion in the weight throw and an NCCAA All-American in the weight throw.
After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree, he went on to Central Methodist University to be a Graduate Assistant for the Eagles. He coached the throwing events, while being responsible for the recruiting efforts.
He was a dual sport athlete at Olivet Nazarene University. He was an All-Conference performer in football. The Carterville, Ill. native was a two-time conference champion in the hammer throw. Most impressively, he was a nine-time national meet qualifier and an All-American in the discus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.