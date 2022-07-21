QUINCY — Palmyra High tennis players Maura and Molly Gottman are accustomed to playing each other on the tennis court. The sisters often compete for top spots on the Panthers’ tennis team and faced off in the women’s 3.5 of the Quincy Open Singles in June.
But this weekend, the Gottmans will play on the same side.
The Quincy Open Doubles Championships will open up Friday and run through Sunday at Reservoir Park. This is the second of three tournaments the Quincy Tennis Association is hosting in 2022.
The tournament will showcase some of the area’s top tennis players in eight different divisions.
“I’m very excited,” QTA president Todd Willing said. “It’s always fun to watch everybody in the community compete.”
Although it’s the same sport, Willing says singles and doubles involve two totally different strategies.
“You see a lot more volleying in doubles, a lot more net play, shorter points, normally. Obviously, it’s a lot more communication amongst the teams, just trying to set each other up,” Willing said. “Doubles isn’t as taxing but it can still be a battle and take some energy out of you.”
This type of strategy is naturally ideal for two players who know each other rather well, including a pair of sisters. Maura and Molly Gottman will compete in the women’s open division this weekend.
Maura defeated her younger sister Molly in the women’s 3.5 final last month in Quincy’s city singles tournament. But with her sister on her side of the tennis court, the Palmyra High sophomore says it’s much better than playing against Maura.
“I’d rather play with her than against her but we do get a little sassy with each other and that’s probably bound to happen but we’re going to try to keep our attitudes in check,” Molly Gottman said.
Being sisters also gives the Gottmans an advantage when it comes to chemistry.
“We communicate well and we kind of always know where each other’s going to be like we have that little telepathy if you will,” Palmyra High senior Maura Gottman said with a laugh. “We just know, we pick up where each other lacks.”
Another top duo competing in this year’s city doubles tournament is Quincy University tennis player Zach Willing and QU head tennis coach Ethan Arns. The two Hawks will compete in the men’s open after winning the Alton men’s open doubles earlier this month.
The two also faced each other in the men’s open division of the Quincy Open Singles with Zach Willing taking home the title.
In the men’s 4.0, QTA vice president Barney Bier and Pat Costigan will look to defend their title in the division. Another duo looking to dethrone the defending champs include Rick Crider and Joe Laws.
As well as the Gottmans, the women’s open will feature 2021 semifinalists Shelley Arns and Jenny Hill, and Jamie Steinkamp and Cindy Crist.
Other divisions competing include the junior 14 and under, the junior 12 and under, men’s legends, men’s 3.5 and the women’s 3.5.
Now as some of the Gem City’s best travel to Reservoir Park this weekend, Maura Gottman hopes to succeed on the court with her sister.
“(We need to) communicate well, keep our attitudes in check and just play our best, do the best we can and hopefully we’ll take home the championship,” Maura Gottman said.
