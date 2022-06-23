QUINCY — Quincy University men’s tennis player Zach Willing is entering his third season with the Hawks this fall.
But before Willing swings the racket again for the Hawks, the 20-year-old will compete in an event he has been in since childhood – the Quincy Open Singles Championships.
The city’s single championship tournament, run by the Quincy Tennis Association, will be held Friday through Sunday at Reservoir Park in Quincy. The tournament will feature amateur players from around Gem City in eight different divisions.
QTA president Todd Willing said his organization is looking forward to hosting this year’s city tournament.
“We got a lot of good people in Quincy who love to play tennis, so it’ll be interesting to see,” Todd Willing said. “It’s always a good event.”
This year’s tournament will bring back a few champions looking to defend their titles from 2021. This includes Zach Willing, Todd’s son, in the men’s open.
In the men’s open, Willing will face off against Ethan Arns, his head coach at QU, along with Abbot Haner and Sean Robertson.
“(I need to) just stay consistent, obviously keep a good head the whole time, not get too frustrated or anything like that, just go out and play tennis and have fun with it,” Zach Willing said.
This year’s city tournament will miss defending women’s open champ, Lia Quintero. The Quincy Notre Dame multi-sport athlete went down with a knee injury during the Raiders’ girls’ soccer state title run.
Phoebe Hayes, a rising junior on Quincy High’s girls’ tennis team, will look to garner a title in the women’s open after winning the women’s 3.5 last year. Her twin sister, Lily Hayes, will also look to claim victory in the women’s open.
The men’s legends is one of the tournament’s smallest fields with just four players: Chris Leonard, Bob Soltys, Michael Wood and Tim O’Neal, last year’s champ.
The junior 12-and-under also has only four players: Berkley Boyd, Riley Beckler, Kristian Mondon and Dax Klusmeyer.
Todd Willing says the men’s 4.0 division will be “an interesting draw.” The division will welcome in locals Rick Crider and Drew Koester along with QTA vice president Barney Bier.
This year’s city singles tournament will get underway Friday at 11:30 a.m. at Reservoir Park. The tournament’s first matches will be the two semifinals in the men’s legends and a Round of 16 match in the men’s 3.5 between Arrow Crist and William Calkins.
Zach Willing says he is excited for another city tournament.
“The summer tournament is always a good tournament for Quincy and it’s fun to play,” Zach Willing said. “It’s good competition.”
