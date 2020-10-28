It’s hard to find two Missouri high school football teams more affected by the coronavirus pandemic than Clark County and Highland.
Both the Cougars and Indians had to miss two games because of a team-wide quarantine during the regular season, with Highland returning for its final three contests and Clark County coming back for the final week of the season.
As the postseason now looms, the two Clarence Cannon Conference programs are slated to face off in the opening rounds of the Class 2 District 6 tournament on Friday in Kahoka, Mo., but at this point the two teams almost share a common enemy.
“(Clark County coach Ethan Allen) and I kind of talked, I told him how we handled things and talked him a little bit through that,” said Highland coach David DeGarmo of advice he gave to Clark County’s Allen after the Indians went on quarantine just as the Cougars came out. “We both knew that it was going to suck, but both teams have come out of it. We were pretty rusty, on film it looked like they were kind of rusty, but I think everyone is back to full strength now.”
Highland (3-4) had as tough a schedule as they could have asked for in their final two games. The Cougars returned from their two-week hiatus with a 47-6 loss to Class 2 No. 1 Palmyra, then after a competitive 32-14 loss to Brookfield in Week 8, Highland fell 46-6 to Monroe City to close the season.
The Cougars weren’t exactly at full strength against Monroe City in the finale either, finishing the game with only 16 dressed players.
“At the same time, we played well in the first half,” DeGarmo said. “We just ran out of gas.”
Highland was hit with another round of positive tests and quarantine, which led to the reduced numbers, but now heading into the postseason the Cougars are at full strength for the first time since their 3-1 start to the season.
“That’s really what we are focused on. Everybody is excited to have everyone back,” DeGarmo said. “That’s been a big boost for us all week.”
Clark County returned to the field for a week of practice ahead of its season finale against Macon last Friday, but rust was still prevalent as the Indians fell to the Tigers 49-28 to finish the year at 3-4, their first losing season since the 2016 campaign.
“The locker room after the game last Friday night, you could hear a pin drop in there,” Allen said. “They were disappointed and after we talked and watched film they know where they can get better. I have no doubt that they are going to take the steps and the work that needs to be put in to get better in those areas.”
Ultimately what plagued the Indians in the finale was a lack of in-game experience.
“It’s crazy how fast tackling and blocking, things like that that you think are simple and if you do you can be successful, but that does go fast,” Allen said. “We didn’t recover from that very well and we didn’t get back on track with that during the game either. It was tough and it made it hard to get stops.”
While the conditioning will come, Allen is doing his part to make sure his players are in the right positions.
“We’ve got to get back to speed, for sure, but we have some adjustments, we have some things we feel like we can fix and get better at,” Allen said. “Positionally, moving a couple of guys around to different spots is going to help. We always kind of do that, so I think we will be alright. We will get back on track where we need to be.”
The first meeting between Clark County and Highland came in CCC play on Sept. 11, a 26-14 victory for the Indians. Clark County ran for 255 yards in the win, led by Sam Wheeler with 116 yards and three touchdowns, including a 50-yard scamper in the third quarter.
DeGarmo knows coming away with a win means stopping Wheeler .
“That kid is a running back playing quarterback,” DeGarmo said of Wheeler. “He really hurt us last time, but we know we can’t sleep on (Layne) Sommers either because he’s a heck of an athlete both offensively and defensively.”
Sommers has been phenomenal in the passing game all season, going for 188 yards and two touchdowns in the season finale on Friday while Wheeler ran for 104 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 251 yards and two scores.
Sommers and Wheeler were both effective in their return to the field, but they know more needs to happen if Clark County wants to keep playing.
“Sam and Layne both had really great games, but after the game you could see they weren’t satisfied with that,” Allen said. “They wanted to play better because we didn’t win the game. That’s the kind of guys you want on your team.”
Highland also possesses a strong backfield pair in running back Robert Goehl and quarterback Drew Mallett. Last time the two teams faced, Goehl ran for 72 yards against Clark County and Mallett had 61 yards on eight carries. Mallett also completed 15 of 31 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns, but he did throw two interceptions.
Allen plans to use more than one look to keep the Cougar duo in check.
“We will have to continually change up our defense and how we do things to try and cause some confusion in that area,” Allen said. “We do that every week, but I think that we will be the main thing. Get some movement up front, get hands on them and make plays up there to keep guys off of our edge and backers so they can run and make plays, too.”
They didn’t come out on top last time, but DeGarmo and the Cougars have a good feeling about Friday and are ready to reverse the tables and get their season back on track.
“We feel good about the matchup because we know what to expect,” DeGarmo said. “That’s nice rather than having to go play a Bowling Green or someone else where we haven’t really seen them.
“We know what to expect, it’s now a matter of going out and executing better.”