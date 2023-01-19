PALMYRA, Mo. -- Canton head coach Danielle Baker awards the hammer of the game after each contest to the player she feels had the biggest impact.
Canton senior Nariah Clay played stout defense, scored a team-high 15 points and went 7-for-10 from the free throw line to help the Lady Tigers defeat Hannibal 52-32 in the Tony Lenzini girls basketball tournament semifinal on Thursday.
"Nariah hit all of her free throws at the end and ended up with 15 points," Baker said. "She played really well. She had to play a lot of inside and point guard, so she was our hammer of the game for today. I thought she really took care of the game and (controlled) the tempo pretty well."
Canton raced out to a 13-2 lead by the end of the first quarter and increased its lead over Hannibal to 27-11 by halftime.
"We played hard, but our turnovers were our undoing," said Hannibal head coach Shawn Gaines. "We had 16 turnovers, our season average, in the first half alone. Our minds were moving faster than our bodies for most of the first half. But I can't blame it all on turnovers. Canton is a really good team who is hitting their stride in January."
Hannibal would pick up the pace in the second half, almost doubling its first half effort.
It was too little, too late for the Lady Pirates, with Canton not letting its foot off the gas.
"We talked about that we are going to have to step our defense up and give them a couple of different looks," Baker said. "We had several steals by just putting more pressure on tehm and just using our length to our advantage. Kind of controlling the rebounding situation."
Hannibal sophomore Mariah Mayfield scored a team-high nine points. Senior Nora Hark added six points.
Canton junior Emma Hultz racked up 12 points, while sophomore Macy Glasgow contributed eight points.
"Macy Glasgow started off pretty well in attacking the basket and getting to the middle early," Baker said. "So that helped free her up a little bit. Emma with four 3's. That's always crucial in a zone (defense) because it's just going to keep pulling them out. Emma played really well."
Hannibal (9-5) will face Monroe City (7-8) in the third-place game at 8 p.m. on Friday.
"We'll get ready for tomorrow's game against Monroe City," Gaines said. "Who is another good team hitting their stride."
Canton (11-6) will face Palmyra (14-3) in the tournament championship game at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The two teams met earlier this season, with Palmyra defeating Canton 51-44 on Dec. 2.
"We are not the same team we were earlier this season," Baker said. "We had a lot of struggles. We've grown as a team and were able to overcome some things."
Canton is the reigning Tony Lenzini Tournament champions, while Palmyra last won it in 2020.
"I'm excited to play them again and just kind of see where we are at," Baker said. "It will be a good game and it will be a good atmosphere. It will be another championship opportunity and our girls are really excited to be able to play in that. We won the tournament last year, so hopefully we can defend the title."
Van-Far edges Monroe City
Monroe City has found itself on both sides of close games during the 80th Annual Tony Lenzini boys basketball tournament.
After winning by one point on Tuesday, Monroe City fell to Van-Far 40-38 in the semifinals on Thursday.
Monroe City senior Jaylyn Countryman led the way in scoring with 10 points.
Van-Far junior Nikos Connaway scored a game-high 14 points.
Monroe City (5-8) will face Canton (9-8) in the third-place game at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Hawks fall to nationally ranked UMSL
Quincy University men's basketball fell to No. 16 ranked University of Missouri-St. Louis 80-69 at Pepsi Center on Thursday.
QU came out with intensity out-scoring the Tritons by three in the 1st half.
In the second half the Hawks scored 38 points to their 52. UMSL scored 58% from the field and QU 42%. 24 of QU’s 57 points were scored from the field.
Malik Hardmon achieved a career high of 29 points and led the team in points.
Solomon Gustafson reached double digits in scores with 12 points and Zion Richardson achieved a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
The Hawks will return home on Saturday, when the Missouri S&T Miners come to Pepsi Arena for a 3:00 p.m. start.
Hawks split in volleyball opener
Volleyball season is open with Quincy University men's volleyball double-header on Thursday night on the road at King University in Tennessee.
The premiere match of the tournament and season resulted in a five set victory against the Saints of Limestone University (20-25, 25-18, 25-20, 19-25, 15-11).
The match showcased a record setting execution by Raje Alleyne who collected 24 kills in a match, the sophomores career best.
QU fell to the host in the second match in three sets to one (25-21, 19-25, 25-27, 22-25).
The Hawks record is 1-1.
