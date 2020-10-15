EDINA, Mo. — Two outs away from suffering an early ouster from the Class 1 District 9 tournament, the top-seeded and top-ranked Canton softball team strung together four consecutive hits for the first time the entire.
And the final swing was the biggest and loudest of them all.
Nariah Clay blasted a walk-off grand slam to center field, saving the Tigers’ dream of returning to the state tournament for at least one more day as they escaped the district semifinals with a 6-3 victory over fourth-seeded Knox County.
The Tigers (14-0) will face third-seeded Scotland County at 2 p.m. Saturday for the district championship.
Canton trailed 3-2 after scratching across a run in the bottom of the sixth on Kenzie Guilfoyle’s two-out double to right field. Tigers pitcher Abby Jarvis worked around a lead-off single in the top of the seventh, setting the stage for the rally.
With one out, Hanna Rieffer singled up the middle, Emma Hultz singled through the left side of the infield and Macie Fisher collected on infield single to load the bases. After taking a ball from Knox County hurler Daniela Dooley on the first pitch of the at-bat, Clay connected on the next pitch for her walk-off homer.
Knox County grabbed the lead with two outs in the top of the third by capitalizing on an error on a ball hit to center field that would have ended the inning. Taylor Walker and Kaitlin Campbell had back-to-back RBI singles for a 2-0 edge.
Tegan Burbridge’s RBI double in the bottom of the third got one run back for Canton, but Knox County tacked on another run in the fifth when Riley Strange led off with a home run.
In the other semifinal, Scotland County used a four-run fifth inning to erase a three-run deficit and propel itself to a 6-4 victory over second-seeded North Shelby.
The Raiders seized the lead with a three-run first inning as the runs scored on two errors and a passed ball. The lead reached 4-1 before the Tigers responded with a two-out rally in the fifth. Hanna Feeney and Baileigh Phillips highlighted the rally with back-to-back RBI singles. Kylie Stott’s solo home run in the sixth inning gave Scotland County as insurance run.
Tigers hurler Kina Billings made the lead last, retiring the final 10 North Shelby batters she faced. She allowed one earned run while striking out 10 and walking one. Phillips went 3 for 4 and Stott finished 2 for 2. Chesnie Robbins had two hits for North Shelby.