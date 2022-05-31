MOUNT STERLING, Ill. -- The last 24 hours have been a whirlwind for Jared Hoots.
And the Brown County High School baseball coach wouldn’t have it any other way.
The Hornets outlasted Carrollton 4-3 on Memorial Day to punch their ticket to the Class 1A state tournament.
Brown County is 27-4 and is now guaranteed its school’s first state trophy in any sport.
“It’s been pretty crazy – it’s just awesome for these kids,” Hoots said. “They’ve worked really hard, and they deserve to be in the position they are in right now.”
The Hornets aren’t done yet. They advance to face Ottawa Marquette (30-3) in the state semifinals at 10 a.m. Friday in Peoria.
Brown County came out strong in the Super-Sectional on Monday.
Will Groesch contributed a run-scoring single after Mason Henry doubled in the first inning. Sam Carr added an RBI single in the second and Henry followed by singling home a run in the fourth.
Hornet pitcher Colby Wort battled through numerous jams before earning the victory.
Wort allowed seven hits while pitching a complete game Monday. He struck out three and issued one walk.
Wort's final pitch led to a controversial finish.
With one out in the seventh and Brown County up 4-3, Carrollton power hitter Grant Pohlman was standing on deck with a runner at first.
“I was trying to be calm and cool,” Hoots said. “But I was a little nervous with Pohlman on deck. He had hit a three-run homer and I was trying to figure out what I was going to do if he came up again.”
Hoots didn’t have to worry about it.
Carrollton grounded into a game-ending double play with interference being called on the runner sliding into second.
“The runner clearly slid too far into (second baseman) Maverick Henry as he tried to make the throw to first base,” Hoots said. “It was a good call. It was pretty obvious that it was interference.”
That call set off a jubilant scene as the Hornets celebrated on the middle of the field.
“It was pure joy,” Hoots said. “It’s been a tough spring with a lot of bad weather. This team has fought through a lot of adversity. There was a lot of excitement when we finished the game. It was an amazing feeling to see this team come through.”
Hoots has already started putting together a scouting report on Ottawa Marquette for Friday’s matchup.
“They’ve won 30 games and they’re obviously a very good team,” Hoots said. “They have a couple of good arms, and they play good, solid fundamental baseball. It will be a good challenge, but we will be ready to go.”
Hoots said either Gabe Blakeley or Mason Henry will start on the mound Friday.
“They’ve both stepped up all year for us,” the coach said. "And they have pitched well."
Wort is the team’s sparkplug from the leadoff spot in the batting order. He is hitting .425 and has scored 47 runs.
Mason Henry is batting .444 with 40 RBIs. Blakeley carries a .430 average and has knocked in 44 runs.
“One through nine, our entire lineup can hit the ball,” Hoots said. “We are hitting .363 as a team. That’s made us dangerous.”
The Hornets will play in a familiar venue Friday. Brown County played a game at Dozer Park, home of Peoria’s Class A minor-league franchise, against Streator-Woodland on April 23.
The Hornets won the game, 3-1.
“It was huge for us to have played a game there and to give our kids that experience,” Hoots said. “The kids will be comfortable playing in that ballpark, and I think that will benefit us.”
Hoots, in his 13th season as the school’s head baseball coach, said this year’s squad has been enjoyable to coach.
“It’s a great group of kids and a close-knit team,” he said. “There is no drama and no animosity – that makes a big difference. They all know their role, and everybody contributes. They do it the right way. It’s a special group.”
