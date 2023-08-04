CANTON, Mo. -- After a record-breaking season for Culver-Stockton the previous season, 2022 was kind of a let down for the Wildcats football program.
Culver-Stockton went from a single-season high eight wins in 2021 to a 5-6 record in 2022.
It's a trend Wildcat players don't want to see continue into 2023.
"The goals for the season is to win as many games as we can," said Wildcats senior tight end Dom Herrera. "There's 11 games in the regular season, so the goal is to go 11-0."
While that is a lofty goal, Culver-Stockton put in a lot of hard work during the offseason to improve for the upcoming 2023 season.
"I'm excited for them to show the progress and dedication they've put into the offseason," said Wildcats head coach Tom Sallay. "They looked at each other and said it wasn't good enough. I think as Michael Jordan says, they kind of took it personal that they didn't reach out a lot of the goals they wanted to reach."
Culver-Stockton values a family-like atmosphere with its football program, which is something its players appreciate.
"It's definitely my home away from home," said Wildcats defensive end Kendall Fowler. "Everybody is friendly around campus ... and the town (of Canton) is so welcoming. Whenever us athletes go into a business or restaurant, they always want to talk to us. They are very welcoming. They always come out to the game."
The veteran leadership on the Wildcats has made the younger players feel more at home, with Fowler and Herrera both coming to Culver-Stockton from other states. Fowler comes from Birmingham, Alabama, while Herrera comes from Dallas, Texas.
"When I came in here, there was a bunch of older guys around me," Herrera said. The Culver team was pretty old going into my second and third year there. It's full circle now that I'm the old guy people are looking up to and asking questions and showing around campus. It's eye opening, so I really like that. It makes us more closer."
Culver-Stockton graduated a pair of All-Heart defenders from last year's team, safety David Hernandez and linebacker Darren Jones.
However, the defense should be a strength for the Wildcats, which will be anchored by a talented defensive line.
Fowler was a Second Team All-Heart selection in 2022 after having 37 tackles, 10.5 tackles, 4.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries.
"All of the younger guys come up to me asking me different questions about stuff," Fowler said. "Me, being able to answer those (questions). So, we always got people coming up and asking questions and we always have those answers. It feels good to have those answers for those younger guys because they look up to you."
Fowler will be joined on the defensive line by Noah Dukes and Dexter Marsh, who were honorable mention All-Heart selections last season. The d-line also features Hunter Feiden, who had 43 tackles and seven sacks in 2022.
The Wildcats return a pair of juniors to its linebacking corps in Hyland Generlette and Anthony Flores that will be counted on to solidify the position.
"Our linebacking corps is very experienced," Sallay said. "You got Hyland Generlette playing every single game that he's been here. A guy like Anthony Flores, who I think is set up to have a really big season. Dylan DeRosier, who really kind of announced himself last year."
Culver-Stockton brings back cornerbacks Sonny Jenkins and Carlos Price to the defensive backfield.
Jeremiah Ferguson had a strong season at safety with 22 tackles, three interceptions and a forced fumble; helping ease the loss of Hernandez.
"I think Jeremiah Ferguson was kind of in the weeds last year because we had another kid, David Hernandez, who had a lot of picks and a lot of plays," Sallay said. "But this year, (Ferguson) gets to be the showcase back there. So we are really excited about that with him."
The Wildcats will have a new starting quarterback with the graduation of Jase Orndorff, who threw for 2,480 yards and 21 touchdowns last year.
Culver-Stockton returns three offensive line starters -- Tyrese Miller, Jalen Dawkins and Ryan Yabi.
The top two returning running backs are juniors Demarquez Johnson and Demarion Cobb.
Johnson had 68 carries for 414 yards and two touchdowns, while Cobb had 87 carries for 374 yards and three touchdowns.
"On offense, we are big," Sallay said. "We are a little bit different than we have been. Our offensive line is going to average 6' 3 1/2" to 6' 4" and 315 pounds. Our running back is 6' 1" and 230 pounds and the other one is 5' 11" and 225."
At wide receiver, Slayton Ochoa and Isaiah Eppinger return after the former caught 55 passes for 608 yards and four touchdowns and the latter caught 38 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns.
"I always tell people I don't need to be the smartest coach in the world, I just need to be the one who gets the ball in these guys' hands as fast as I can to make us smart," Sallay said. "You can throw a ball up to Dom and you can throw a ball up to Bobby Ezzard or to Slayton Ochoa and they can make a play."
Herrera is a returning starter at tight end who caught 19 passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns last season.
"Our motto is you can prepare for what we do, but you can't prepare for what we are," Sallay said. "We got guys who are going to go out there and sacrifice for each other and they are going to work their tails off for each other and I don't think anybody makes it about them. Which makes this group pretty special."
2023 Schedule
Aug. 26 -- at Mt. Mercy
Sept. 2 -- at Missouri Valley
Sept. 9 -- Central Methodist
Sept. 16 -- Missouri Baptist
Sept. 23 -- at Benedictine
Sept. 30 -- Baker
Oct. 7 -- Bye Week
Oct. 12 -- at Grand View
Oct. 21 -- at Clarke
Oct. 28 -- William Penn
Nov. 4 -- Graceland
Nov. 11 -- at Peru State
