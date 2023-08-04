Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.