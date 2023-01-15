QUINCY — Quincy High School encountered a challenge to their throne on Saturday night in a non-conference boys basketball showdown against Lincoln.
Despite posing a threat, the Railsplitters could not stop Quincy’s domination on the court.
The Blue Devils continued its reign as king of the hill with a 43-40 win.
Head coach Andy Douglas said they needed the challenge.
“During one of the timeouts (coaches) were talking and said ‘we’re gonna find out a lot about our group in moments like this,’” said Douglas.
The Blue Devils maintained the lead for the most of the game until the end of the fourth quarter.
A pass was sent into the paint to senior forward Samuel Mulherin, just kissing his fingertips and finishing in Lincoln's hands. The steal led to a three-pointer which brought the score to 38-35 in the Railsplitters favor.
“We had the lead and then gave it up," Douglas said. "Lincoln played really well and I give a lot of credit to them. For our guys to not play as well or clean of a game we wanted to, to make some of the plays we had to make down the stretch was big for us.”
With 35.6 seconds left on the clock, junior guard Ralph Wires drained a game-saving three-pointer, bringing the deficit to just one point with Lincoln up 39-38.
“It was a big moment,” said Wires. “We always need someone to step up. Some nights it’s me, some nights it’s (someone else). It makes me happy regardless of who it is.”
After making a foul shot, Lincoln remained up 40-38 with 30.4 seconds left.
Blue Devils junior guard Camden Brown rescued the team with a saving-grace layup which received a foul bringing them back in the lead at 41-40.
“We’ve been in that position before,” said Brown. “We just had to keep our head straight and keep going through it.”
Wires led Quincy in scoring with 15 points. Brown accumulated 12 points, while sophomore forward Keshaun Thomas added 11 points.
“(Lincoln) runs their system and they were tough in it,” said Douglas. “I thought our guys were a little too timid in the first half and some of the second. We had a little too much passing around the perimeter and not enough guys to play on the attack side of things.”
Entering the match Lincoln shared a similar record, which was reflected throughout the matchup — QHS moved on to a .90% win percentage and a 17-2 record.
QHS will play East Moline United in the Quincy Shootout at 7 p.m. on Friday back at Blue Devil Gymnasium.
