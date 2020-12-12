Kevin Miles and the rest of the Palmyra football coaches were sitting in his garage game planning for what might be possible during the summer months with no one sure how the coronavirus pandemic might change things.
His phone buzzed. It was a text message from a former player, the kind that makes you appreciate the relationships you build along the way.
“He talked about how much he loved me and thanks for not giving up on him and thanks for pushing him and not letting him fade,” said Miles, Palmyra’s head coach and a 20-year veteran of stalking the sidelines. “I showed the text to those coaches and said, ‘This is why you do it. This right here. Who cares what this person or that person says about what we’re doing.’
“I said to them, ‘This is all I care about. … If that kid knows that I love him, I’ll do it forever.’”
No one associated with the Palmyra program wants him doing anything else.
Miles, a Palmyra graduate whose roots in the community and within the football program run deep, completed a decade at the helm this fall by guiding the Panthers to 12 straight victories, a district championship and a Class 2 state semifinal berth.
It’s the third time in his decade-long tenure Palmyra has reached the state semifinals to go along with four district titles and an 86-36 record. Yet, to do it in such an odd year in which uncertainty lurked around every corner made it something special and unique.
It earned Miles the 2020 Herald-Whig Coach of the Year honors, too.
“You should name my assistants the coach of the year,” Miles said. “They made this possible as much as I did.”
As true as that is in so many ways, it’s the way in which he runs the Palmyra program and teaches those younger how to cultivate relationships that makes success possible. The knowledge of the Xs and Os is there, but drawing respect, leadership and determination out of a blossoming young adult is a gift.
It’s why Miles remains excited to coach every day.
“I have changed so much in 20 years,” Miles said. “Just talking with (Palmyra quarterback Brody Lehenbauer) between series and listening to him start to get it, that’s special. Every year, it’s the same thing. You go through a process. When those kids start to understand what we want to do and understand there really is no wrong answer with me, you see they start to just go play the game.
“They figure it out. Yeah, Coach is going to get on me, but it’s not because he doesn’t believe in me. It’s because I’m either not believing in myself or I’m just not doing it. When that happens, they start to truly believe in themselves and something great becomes possible.”
Like this season.
The Panthers won the Clarence Cannon Conference championship in an undefeated showdown with Centralia. Even if the league technically didn’t award a title, only one team finished with an unblemished record. They won the Mayor’s Cup. They won the district championship.
More so, they did it without off-the-field problems and coronavirus quarantines.
They listened. They learned. They lived like they were taught.
That comes from Miles and his staff, as well as the parents and the community.
“We hold them to expectations every day,” Miles said. “We make them take their hats off inside. We make them say, ‘Thank you.’ It’s about teaching them respect. Their parents do a great job of that. We’re just here to emphasize it and remind them the respect you give is the respect you get.”
The respect Miles has earned is substantial.
The love he shows his players far exceeds that.
“As long as those kids know I have their back, it makes it all worthwhile,” Miles said.