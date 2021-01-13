CANTON, Mo. — Cody Ash has never allowed the heart condition discovered when he was just 2 1/2 weeks old deter him from accomplishing anything.
But the congenital heart defects that have forced him to wear a pacemaker all his life won’t allow him to finish this season coaching the Canton boys basketball team.
Ash resigned Wednesday morning, one week after surgery to replace the pacemaker. He said he feels well and is recovering fine, but he needs to concentrate on his health and family.
Samantha Powers will serve as the acting head coach for the remainder of the season, according to Canton Superintendent Jesse Uhlmeyer.
“Coach Powers will do an outstanding job,” Ash said.
A Payson, Ill., native who served as an assistant coach at Payson, Ash was hired to replace legendary Canton coach Andy Anderson following the 2018-19 season.
The Tigers are 3-8 this season following Tuesday night’s 67-60 loss to Highland.