Quincy at Southern Indiana
When: 5 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Screaming Eagles Arena, Evansville, Ind.
Radio: WGEM 105.1 FM
Livestream: glvcsn.com/usi
Records: Quincy – 5-11 (5-11 Great Lakes Valley Conference). Southern Indiana – 9-3 (9-3 GLVC).
All-time series: Southern Indiana leads 34-10.
Last meeting: Jan. 5, 2021 – Southern Indiana 83, Quincy 77. The Screaming Eagles scored 51 points in the second half, taking control with a 12-0 run in the middle of the second half. Emmanuel Little led USI with 25 points and 14 rebounds, while Tanner Stuckman had 19 points and Charles Callier had 18 for Quincy.
Around the rim: The Screaming Eagles’ lineup will have a different look, but the reliance on getting the ball in the paint will be the same. Little, a preseason All-American, led the program in late January and announced on social media he was entering the transfer portal. He was averaging 14.4 points and 8.2 rebounds. It leaves 6-foot-8 senior forward Josh Price as the primary inside option, and he’s averaging 19.8 points and 9.9 rebounds. The Screaming Eagles have won five straight games, including two since they had to take nearly two weeks off because of the coronavirus pandemic, and are in first place in the GLVC East Division. The Hawks, who were originally scheduled not to play until Saturday when they play host to Truman State, remain in the hunt for a spot in the GLVC Tournament. However, it will take beating teams with winning records. Four of the final six opponents currently have a winning record. Defensively, the Hawks made a major stride with last Saturday’s 75-64 victory over Illinois-Springfield. It was the second time in the last four games they held an opponent to less than 70 points and it was the fewest points they’ve allowed this season.